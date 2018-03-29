Little Caesars Arena Elevates Motor City’s NHL and NBA Fans

Giving new meaning to the term "upper level,” Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena features a unique gondola-style seating area that is suspended high above the playing area. This exceptional arrangement would not be possible, nor useful, without several hundred feet of strong, secure glass Track Rail provided by Trex Commercial Products, a subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] and a national leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of ornamental railing systems for commercial building applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005040/en/

Trex Commercial Products, a division of Trex Company, provided the Track Rail at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. (Photo: Business Wire)

Home to the NHL’s Red Wings and NBA’s Pistons, Little Caesars Arena is located in The District Detroit and is designed to be one of the most intimate venues in both hockey and basketball. The lower bowl at Little Caesars Arena comprises more than half of the arena’s seats, giving the home team a loud – and close – cheering section.

"The intimate feel throughout the venue is an important feature for Little Caesars Arena and its guests,” said John Lewis, president and CEO of Trex Commercial Products. "However, whenever you have suspended structures like the gondola seating areas, it is important to have railings that optimize safety and stability without sacrificing aesthetics or visibility.”

The glass railings used throughout the facility are comprised of ½-inch and ¾-inch clear, tempered, laminated glass installed with steel embeds and secured with welded steel stiffener plates. The aisles are fitted with core-drilled anodized aluminum rails and stud-welded Gridguard (perforated custom mesh) railing for an ideal mix of security and visual appeal.

Little Caesars Arena features a 260-seat club at rink level that acts as a passage for the players as they enter the ice, two sideline clubs, a "Legends Club” dedicated to Detroit’s renowned history, and an alumni club for former players -- each with its own décor and unique railing and drink rail combinations.

Throughout the street-level concourse, massive TV and light stands hang from girders in the ceiling while perforated drink rails are peppered throughout at floor level. Both are examples of architectural metal work designed to maximize function and form. The Red Wings’ practice facility is surrounded by a mix of similarly constructed perforated drink rails to enhance casual viewing of practice sessions or youth hockey games.

The state-of-the-art arena opened with 10 consecutive sold out concerts, with performers including multiple Grammy® Award-winning global superstar Ed Sheeran, the legendary Paul McCartney and Grammy® Award-winning band Imagine Dragons.

Trex Commercial Products was proud to work with HOK Architects and general contractor Barton Malow/Hunt/White and Harriott Contracting to provide high quality railing and architectural metals for Little Caesars Arena. Architectural metal installation was supported by Harriott Contracting.

About Trex Commercial Products

Trex Commercial Products, based in Minneapolis, Minn., is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. The company engineers and markets pre-engineered railing systems, aluminum systems and custom railing solutions. Trex Commercial Products has built an industry-leading reputation for quality and dedication to customer service since 1990. To learn more about Trex Commercial Products, visit https://www.trexcommercial.com/.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), "like” Trex on Facebook or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180329005040/en/