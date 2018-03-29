Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, is pleased to announce an agreement with the Bay Area Transportation Authority to deploy its Road Zipper System on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in San Francisco, California. The moveable barrier technology will be used to create a bicycle/pedestrian walkway across the bridge. Lindsay’s revenue from this project is valued at approximately $9 million.

The project calls for moveable barrier to be installed on the north side of the upper deck of the bridge. This throughway will add another section to the planned 500-mile network of bicycle and hiking routes on the Bay Trail, and it will connect trails from Contra Costa and Marin Counties for the first time.

"Moveable barriers have been used for bicycle lanes in other cities, but this installation is really unique,” said Chris Sanders, senior vice president of Lindsay Transportation Solutions. "Each Reactive Tension® moveable barrier segment on the bridge will come with a uniquely designed product, the RTS Guard™, that increases the overall height of the barrier from 32 inches to 42 inches, while still allowing for the barrier to be moved. The combination of the RTS barrier and the RTS Guard has been crash tested to the latest standards and will be moved by Lindsay when requested by the customer.”

Lindsay’s Road Zipper System consists of T-shaped moveable barriers that are connected to form a continuous wall. Using a conveyor wheel system, the Road Zipper machine is used to re-position the barrier at up to 10 MPH, creating a moveable "zipper lane.” This unique solution allows for a separate area to be added for bicycles and pedestrians, while giving officials the ability to move the barrier when maintenance work is needed on their high-speed bridge.

