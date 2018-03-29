Lindsay Corporation Reports Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter Results

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its second quarter ended February 28, 2018.

Second Quarter Summary

Revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 were $130.3 million, an increase of 5 percent compared to revenues of $124.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter. Net earnings for the quarter were $1.7 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.16, compared with net earnings of $5.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.47 in the prior year. Net earnings for the quarter were reduced by tax expense of $2.6 million due to the enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and by after-tax costs of $1.7 million comprised of severance costs and professional consulting fees related to the Company’s Foundation for Growth initiative. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter were $6.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.1

"We were pleased to have achieved revenue and operating income improvement in both the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments for the quarter,” said Tim Hassinger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Improved demand in North America irrigation drove overall revenue growth, and growth in our Road Zipper System® business continues to support solid performance in our Infrastructure segment.”

Segment Results

Irrigation segment revenues increased 5 percent to $111.9 million from $106.2 million in the prior year’s second quarter. North America irrigation revenues increased 23 percent, driven by an increase in irrigation system unit volume. International irrigation revenues for the second quarter were $33.0 million, a decrease of 22 percent compared to the second quarter of the prior year. The second quarter of the prior year included revenues from projects in developing markets that did not repeat in the current period, while demand in core markets remained stable.

Irrigation segment operating margin was 10.7 percent of sales in the second quarter (11.2 percent adjusted)1, compared to 10.6 percent of sales in the prior year. Improved volume leverage from higher North America irrigation system sales was partially offset by the impact of lower project sales and margins in international markets.

Infrastructure segment revenues increased 3 percent to $18.5 million for the quarter, as increased Road Zipper System revenue was partially offset by lower revenue from North America road safety products.

Infrastructure segment operating margin was 13.6 percent of sales in the quarter compared to 8.9 percent of sales in the second quarter of the prior year. A higher proportion of revenue from Road Zipper Systems resulted in an improved margin mix.

The backlog of unshipped orders at February 28, 2018 was $90.2 million, compared with $62.3 million at February 28, 2017, with higher backlogs in both the irrigation and infrastructure segments. Additions to the backlog during the quarter include an order valued at approximately $9.3 million to deploy the Road Zipper System on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in California and follow-on orders, valued at approximately $11.1 million, from an existing customer in Japan.

Impact of U.S. Tax Reform

Second quarter earnings include a $2.6 million, or $0.241 per diluted share, expense for the estimated impact of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted during the quarter. This amount includes one-time impacts from the deemed repatriation transition tax on certain foreign earnings and from the remeasurement of deferred tax items at a lower rate.

Foundation for Growth Initiative

During the quarter the Company initiated a focused performance improvement initiative referred to as Foundation for Growth. Objectives include setting strategic direction, defining priorities, and improving overall operating performance. A key financial objective is to achieve operating margin performance of 11 percent to 12 percent in fiscal 2020 without assuming improvement in the market environment. Second quarter earnings include after-tax costs of $1.7 million, or $0.151 per diluted share, related to severance costs and professional consulting fees incurred in connection with the initiative. Additional costs anticipated in connection with this initiative, over each of the next several quarters, are expected to be recovered through improved operating income in fiscal 2020.

Outlook

"Although we have seen improved demand this year in North America, agricultural market conditions are expected to remain challenging until there is a meaningful improvement in commodity prices and farm income. In our Infrastructure business, a growing backlog of Road Zipper projects provides for growth,” said Mr. Hassinger. "The recently announced tariffs on steel and aluminum product imports are concerning because of the potential impact on raw material cost and possible trade retaliation that would affect U.S. agricultural products, however it won’t be possible to fully assess the impact until more details are known.”

Mr. Hassinger continued, "The organization is excited about the launch of our Foundation for Growth initiative. This effort, focused on delivering better results to our customers and shareholders, is already underway and I look forward to providing regular updates as this initiative progresses.”

1 Please see Reg G reconciliation of GAAP operating income, net earnings and earnings per share to adjusted figures at end of document.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) February 28,

2018 February 28,

2017 February 28,

2018 February 28,

2017 Operating revenues $ 130,339 $ 124,125 $ 254,865 $ 234,515 Cost of operating revenues 95,023 91,184 187,152 173,200 Gross profit 35,316 32,941 67,713 61,315 Operating expenses: Selling expense 10,020 10,132 20,245 20,114 General and administrative expense 14,311 10,230 26,229 21,585 Engineering and research expense 3,919 4,057 7,972 8,359 Total operating expenses 28,250 24,419 54,446 50,058 Operating income 7,066 8,522 13,267 11,257 Interest expense (1,095 ) (1,201 ) (2,331 ) (2,410 ) Interest income 311 171 686 336 Other expense, net (606 ) 144 (1,154 ) (212 ) Earnings before income taxes 5,676 7,636 10,468 8,971 Income tax expense 3,941 2,624 5,548 3,086 Net earnings $ 1,735 $ 5,012 $ 4,920 $ 5,885 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.47 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 10,743 10,657 10,724 10,647 Diluted 10,765 10,674 10,752 10,670 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.60 $ 0.58

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands) February 28,

2018 February 28,

2017 February 28,

2018 February 28,

2017 Operating revenues: Irrigation segment $ 111,865 $ 106,209 $ 215,218 $ 196,061 Infrastructure segment 18,474 17,916 39,647 38,454 Total operating revenues $ 130,339 $ 124,125 $ 254,865 $ 234,515 Operating income: Irrigation segment $ 11,933 $ 11,304 $ 19,784 $ 16,453 Infrastructure segment 2,519 1,595 5,810 4,571 Corporate (7,386 ) (4,377 ) (12,327 ) (9,767 ) Total operating income $ 7,066 $ 8,522 $ 13,267 $ 11,257

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems as well as various water pumping stations, controls, filtration solutions and machine-to-machine technology.

Infrastructure – This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) February 28,

2018 February 28,

2017 August 31,

2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 102,211 $ 102,825 $ 121,620 Receivables, net 96,738 78,828 73,850 Inventories, net 102,975 82,847 86,155 Prepaid expenses 5,339 5,208 4,384 Other current assets 6,092 15,968 6,925 Total current assets 313,355 285,676 292,934 Property, plant, and equipment, net 72,678 75,632 74,498 Intangibles, net 40,677 44,890 42,808 Goodwill 77,296 76,577 77,131 Deferred income tax assets 5,773 3,094 5,311 Other noncurrent assets, net 12,575 4,747 13,350 Total assets $ 522,354 $ 490,616 $ 506,032 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 46,599 $ 44,254 $ 36,717 Current portion of long-term debt 203 199 201 Other current liabilities 57,720 46,350 55,119 Total current liabilities 104,522 90,803 92,037 Pension benefits liabilities 6,152 6,708 6,295 Long-term debt 116,673 116,876 116,775 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,179 1,678 1,191 Other noncurrent liabilities 20,768 20,995 19,679 Total liabilities 249,294 237,060 235,977 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock — — — Common stock 18,841 18,746 18,780 Capital in excess of stated value 66,625 59,002 63,006 Retained earnings 476,091 466,630 477,615 Less treasury stock - at cost (277,238 ) (277,238 ) (277,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (11,259 ) (13,584 ) (12,108 ) Total shareholders' equity 273,060 253,556 270,055 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 522,354 $ 490,616 $ 506,032

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Six months ended (in thousands) February 28,

2018 February 28,

2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 4,920 $ 5,885 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,599 8,120 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 228 (609 ) Deferred income taxes (931 ) 1,707 Share-based compensation expense 1,887 1,815 Other, net 45 (594 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (23,084 ) 2,710 Inventories (15,239 ) (7,368 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,731 ) 3,375 Accounts payable 9,728 11,926 Other current liabilities 5,313 (14,122 ) Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 1,368 (2,123 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (8,897 ) 10,722 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (4,715 ) (4,194 ) Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges 101 2,054 Payments for settlement of net investment hedges (1,967 ) (482 ) Other investing activities, net 137 136 Net cash used in investing activities (6,444 ) (2,486 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,788 647 Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (833 ) (635 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (100 ) (98 ) Dividends paid (6,444 ) (6,181 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,589 ) (6,267 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 521 (390 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (19,409 ) 1,579 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 121,620 101,246 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 102,211 $ 102,825

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose (a) the impact on diluted earnings per share of (1) tax expense attributed to enactment of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("U.S. Tax Reform"), and (2) severance costs and professional consulting fees associated with the Company's Foundation for Growth initiative ("FFG costs"), (b) the impact on operating income of FFG costs, and (c) the impact on segment operating income of FFG costs. Management believes adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operating income are important indicators of the Company’s business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or may be unrelated to, the Company’s underlying operating results, and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in the business. Non-GAAP measures used by the Company may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported net earnings, diluted earnings per share and operating income. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company’s operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results and the following reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures, management believes provides a more complete understanding of the Company’s business.

Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) February 28,

2018 Diluted

earnings

per share February 28,

2018 Diluted

earnings

per share Net earnings - reported GAAP measure $ 1,735 $ 0.16 $ 4,920 $ 0.46 Impact of U.S. Tax Reform 2,578 0.24 2,578 0.24 FFG costs - after tax 1,668 0.15 1,668 0.16 Net earnings - adjusted $ 5,981 $ 0.56 $ 9,166 $ 0.85 Average shares outstanding - diluted 10,765 10,752 Three months ended February 28, 2018 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income - reported GAAP measure $ 7,066 $ 11,933 $ 2,519 $ (7,386 ) FFG costs - before tax 2,331 573 — 1,758 Adjusted operating income $ 9,397 $ 12,506 $ 2,519 $ (5,628 ) Operating revenues $ 130,339 $ 111,865 $ 18,474 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues 5.4 % 10.7 % 13.6 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 7.2 % 11.2 % 13.6 % N/A Six months ended February 28, 2018 Operating income reconciliation Consolidated Irrigation Infrastructure Corporate Operating income - reported GAAP measure $ 13,267 $ 19,784 $ 5,810 $ (12,327 ) FFG costs - before tax 2,331 573 — 1,758 Adjusted operating income $ 15,598 $ 20,357 $ 5,810 $ (10,569 ) Operating revenues $ 254,865 $ 215,218 $ 39,647 $ — Operating income as a percent of operating revenues 5.2 % 9.2 % 14.7 % N/A Adjusted operating income as a percent of operating revenues 6.1 % 9.5 % 14.7 % N/A

