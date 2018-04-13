<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.04.2018 23:30:00

Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2018 Results

Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global” or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2018 results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 after Nasdaq market close. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic       800.239.9838
International +1 323.794.2551
 

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.libertyglobal.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is the world’s largest international TV and broadband company, with operations in 12 European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Unitymedia, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the video, internet and communications revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 22 million customers subscribing to 46 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve over 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through 10 million access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant content investments in ITV, All3Media, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

Nachrichten zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Liberty Global Inc. (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

13.04.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
13.04.18
Trump rudert zurück, Gold stark unter Druck
13.04.18
SMI-Anleger greifen wieder zu
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: USA: Zinsen steigen weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf Jahreshoch
Sulzer-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Übertragung der Renova-Aktien abgeschlossen
Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Wieso ein Handelskrieg gerade der Schweiz zu schaffen machen könnte
So verhält sich der Euro im Umfeld des Syrien-Konflikts zu Franken und Dollar
Trump sorgt mit Syrien-Tweet für Beruhigung - Dow geht kräftig im Plus aus dem Handel
Tesla hat Stress mit US-Behörde und dem Model 3
Bitcoin-Kurs kurzzeitig wieder über 8'000 US-Dollar gestiegen
Schweizer Anleger zum Wochenausklang zurückhaltend: SMI schliesst knapp im Plus - DAX legt zu
Syrien-Konflikt belastet kaum noch: SMI und DAX schliessen klar im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwache Bankenaktien bremsen Dow Jones
Die Wall Street gibt zum Wochenausklang nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB