LeoVegas takes further step within responsible gaming

LeoVegas is taking proactive measures to raise the bar for responsible gaming by registering with GAMSTOP, a central system in the British market that has been created to enable customers to restrict their gambling with all online gambling companies licensed in UK. LeoVegas has also integrated all of the Group's brands with LeoSafePlay, giving it control of the total customer base in responsible gaming.

"In addition to LeoSafePlay, which is our overarching platform for responsible gaming, we are now taking yet another step to enhance player protection," comments Gustaf Hagman, CEO of LeoVegas. "Adding GAMSTOP shows our high ambitions in responsible gaming."

Responsible gaming at LeoVegas - LeoSafePlay

Ever since LeoVegas' start, responsible gaming has been an important principle in the company's operations. This includes the importance of training employees on how to identify, talk with and help customers who exhibit or show tendencies for unsound gaming. This is done with technological support from algorithms and machine learning.

LeoVegas conducts training in responsible gambling for its employees on a continuous basis and has a dedicated team that works exclusively with these issues. In support of this, several tools are offered, such as session limit, wagering limit, and pause account functions as well as a process for customers who want to close their accounts and seek support via the site www.LeoSafePlay.com.

The functions offered by LeoSafePlay are now being further enhanced through integration with GAMSTOP.

GAMSTOP

GAMSTOP is operated by a not for profit organisation called The National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited. Customers who register with GAMSTOP will excluded from gambling with online gambling companies licensed in Great Britain.

LeoVegas takes great responsibility for its customers and wants to serve as a model for responsible gaming. This is the most recent initiative for ensuring a safe and entertaining gaming experience.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO: +46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com

Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

