LeoVegas recruits Stefan Nelson as new CFO

LeoVegas strengthens Group Management with the recruitment of Stefan Nelson as new CFO. Stefan is a Director at SEB Corporate Finance, and will start as CFO 22nd of August this year when Viktor Fritzén enters his new role as Senior Advisor.

Stefan Nelson has a solid background with nearly 20 years of experience in finance. Among other things he has been an equity analysts of the gaming sector, which brings a wealth of industry knowledge; from understanding the major trends to operational activities and the knowledge about the product. This, combined with a broad experience in M&A, will make Stefan a key player for LeoVegas in the future.

"I think it will be incredibly stimulating to start working at LeoVegas, which is one of the fastest growing companies on the Stockholm Stock Exchange. In my role at SEB, I led LeoVegas' IPO in 2016, and have been familiar with the company and management team ever since. LeoVegas has impressively achieved a leading position in a large and fast-moving industry that is still in an early development phase. I am deeply impressed by the company's unique corporate culture, which is perhaps the most important explanation for its success. And I look forward to being part of and contributing to the continued growth journey that Gustaf and his team have set out for the future. "says Stefan Nelson.

"I am extremely pleased to recruit Stefan Nelson as new CFO to LeoVegas. With his deep expertise in finance and a sense of both the business and the gaming industry, combined with having been Sweden's most renowned gaming analyst, Stefan will be an addition to the management team and my right hand. Stefan's broad and deep knowledge within M&A will also be an asset to us in the future. Furthermore, I was looking for a person who has a unique feeling for numbers and the ability to see them in the right context. That is a gift Stefan has. "Says Gustaf Hagman, CEO LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group.

The information in this release is such that LeoVegas AB (publ) is required to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information was submitted, by the agency of the contact persons below, for publication at 8:02 a.m. CET on 7 May 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO: +46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com

Viktor Fritzén, Group CFO: +46 73 612 22 67, viktor.fritzen@leovegas.com

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

