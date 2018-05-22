<
22.05.2018 11:31:15

LeoVegas concludes partnership with Frank Andersson

LeoVegas has decided to conclude its partnership with brand ambassador Frank Andersson.

The partnership is being concluded in connection with the recent launch by LeoVegas of a new communication concept that is based on several brand ambassadors.

"We thank Frank for the years he has helped profile LeoVegas in Sweden. He has been a contributing factor behind LeoVegas' strong growth in the Swedish market. LeoVegas has entered a new phase with several brands and greater breadth with more product categories. After a long and successful cooperation with Frank, it is now time to take the next step," comments Gustaf Hagman, CEO of LeoVegas.

"I have concepts and ideas for developing my own games and want to focus more on this, so that will be the next step for me," says Frank Andersson. "I had some great years with LeoVegas and want to thank LeoVegas for believing in me. We had a great time working together!"

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Hagman, Group CEO: +46 (0) 8 410 367 66, gustaf.hagman@leovegas.com
Philip Doftvik, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance: +46 73 512 07 20, philip.doftvik@leovegas.com

About the LeoVegas mobile gaming group
LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sports betting, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: LeoVegas AB via Globenewswire

