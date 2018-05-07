LeoVegas CFO Viktor Fritzén takes on a new role as Senior Advisor

LeoVegas CFO Viktor Fritzén takes on a new role and becomes Senior Advisor to the management team. Viktor, after a planned parental leave starting at the end of 2018, will focus his work on strategic topics pertaining to growth and value creation. Viktor takes up his new role in the company on August 22.

"My new role as Senior Advisor enables me to focus more on areas that I have particular passion for, which involves strategy, data-driveness and analysis. It's a fantastic CFO team I'm now leaving for my successor in the fall." Says Viktor Fritzén, CFO LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group.

"When Viktor told me about his upcoming longer parental leave and the willingness to focus on strategic questions, it was obvious to build a role with that in focus. Viktor will in the middle of Q4 this year go on parental leave, then when he returns to his role as Senior Advisor he will assist me and the management team on strategic matters and our long-term goals. With Viktor's expertise and knowledge of the company, I would like to see him as a future member of the board." said Gustaf Hagman, CEO of LeoVegas Mobile Gaming Group.

"Viktor began as CFO in 2012 and has played an important part in the building of LeoVegas, especially in areas such as the creation of our data-driven culture, our capital raising, acquisitions and listings. Viktor's enthusiasm and unique understanding of numbers is something that has also inspired many of our colleagues. Viktor is an amazing person with unique skills and knowledge about LeoVegas. We have very ambitious plans for the long term so it will be very interesting to see what a more dedicated focus on these topics from Viktor in his new role can provide. "Gustaf Hagman continues.

The information in this release is such that LeoVegas AB (publ) is required to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). The information was submitted, by the agency of the contact persons below, for publication at 8:00 a.m. CET on 7 May 2018.

LeoVegas' passion is "Leading the way into the mobile future". LeoVegas is Sweden's premier GameTech company and is at the forefront of using state-of-the-art technology for mobile gaming. In 2017 the company passed the threshold for being classified as a unicorn, i.e., a start-up valued at more than USD 1 billion. A large part of this success can be credited to an extreme product and technology focus coupled with effective and data-driven marketing. Technology development is conducted in Sweden, while operations are based in Malta. LeoVegas offers casino, live casino and sport gaming, and operates two global and scalable brands - LeoVegas and Royal Panda - as well as a local, multibrand operator collectively referred to as Rocket X. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more about LeoVegas, visit www.leovegasgroup.com.

