Lenovo Kicks off Multi-Year Scuderia Ferrari Partnership in Melbourne

As it continues its ambitions to become one of the world’s most admired and globally recognized brands, Lenovo has entered into a multi-year sponsorship partnership with Scuderia Ferrari – starting with the 2018 season which kicks off in Melbourne this Sunday, 25th March.

The partnership will see brand exposure through the placement of the Lenovo logo on the side wing and front suspension of the Scuderia Ferrari 2018 F1 single-seater as well as team uniforms and on the arm of drivers’ racing suits. Lenovo will also be providing products (ThinkPad laptops and Miix tablets) to be used by Scuderia Ferrari on and off the track.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Lenovo Corporate President and Chief Operating Officer Gianfranco Lanci, said: "Lenovo is happy to partner with Scuderia Ferrari and to get close to one of the most iconic global brands, recognized for excellence in design, performance and innovation – all values that are important to Lenovo. The combination of the global platform of Formula One and the Ferrari brand is the perfect opportunity for us to further grow the Lenovo brand on the world stage.”

The Lenovo logo first appeared on the SF71H single-seater on 22nd February in Maranello, Italy and will debut in Melbourne for the first Grand Prix of the 2018 F1 season.

