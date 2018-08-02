02.08.2018 18:56:00

Legendary NHRA Race Team And Funny Car Driver Bob Tasca III Partners With LINE-X For Extreme Impact Protection

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LINE-X – a global leader in extreme protective coatings, renowned spray-on bedliners and top-shelf truck accessories – is teaming up with legendary NHRA race team Tasca Racing and Funny Car driver Bob Tasca III, driver of the Ford Performance Shelby Mustang. As part of the multiyear partnership, LINE-X will provide support to Tasca and his 10,000-horsepower Funny Car as he competes in the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series. LINE-X branding will be featured on Tasca's vehicles, as well as driver and crew uniforms. In addition to the racing partnership, Tasca also joins the LINE-X family as one of the newest franchise owners and will soon open his own LINE-X location at Tasca Collision Center in Cranston, R.I.

EXTREME RACING. EXTREME PROTECTION.

  • The multiyear partnership with Tasca's race team spans the remainder of the 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and will continue through the 2019 race season.
  • Tasca Collision Center, which provides top-quality collision repair, will also offer LINE-X bedliners, various coating products and TRUCK GEAR by LINE-X truck accessories for vehicles sold by Tasca's automotive dealerships located throughout New England in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut –including the automotive group's flagship Ford dealership in Cranston, R.I.

"The Tasca family has an incredible legacy in racing and the overall automotive landscape in New England," said Dennis Weese, president of LINE-X. "I'm thrilled to welcome Tasca Racing as both a partner and, even more exciting, as a new franchisee. This unique partnership teams LINE-X's renowned protective coatings and truck accessories with one of NHRA's oldest and most respected race teams. We look forward to further elevating the LINE-X brand in the region and across the NHRA family with this formidable team."

"I'm thrilled to join the LINE-X family of franchises and have LINE-X join our team as an associate sponsor. Knowing the NHRA fan base and their passion to drive pickup trucks, I knew LINE-X would be a perfect fit," said Bob Tasca. "LINE-X spray-on truck bedliners are popular among truck owners and automotive enthusiasts, and now we can share these premier products with our valued customers. I'm looking forward to working with LINE-X and promoting the brand within the sport of NHRA drag racing."

Tasca III and LINE-X will compete next at the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways in Seattle on August 3-5.

LINE-X is a global leader in near-'unbreakable' protective coatings - complemented by the brand's premium, stylish Truck Gear by LINE-X accessory offerings to make for a true one-stop truck customization solution at franchise locations across the United States and the globe. Prominent across the automotive, military, commercial, light industrial, heavy industrial, agricultural, marine and personal customization worlds, LINE-X brings legendary protection to the truck lifestyle and beyond. (PRNewsFoto/LINE-X)

