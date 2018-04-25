<
25.04.2018 18:46:00

Learning Tree International Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call Date and Time

Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE):

LEARNING TREE INTERNATIONAL

OTCQX: LTRE

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018
Tuesday, May 8, 2018
4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

1 888 419.5570 (US / Domestic Callers)
+1 617 896.9871 (International Callers)
Participant Code:

991 874 08

Following the issuance of Learning Tree’s Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Report on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, senior management will discuss the results and hold a question and answer session. To participate, please call the access number listed above at least five minutes before 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT; and/or go to Learning Tree's website at www.learningtree.com/investor to gain access and listen to the live webcast.

If you are unable to participate, the Webcast replay can also be accessed via the internet through the Investor Relations section of Learning Tree's web site at www.learningtree.com/investor.

To register your intention to participate please contact:
LuAnne Skillinger
Learning Tree International
703-925-5608
LuAnne_Skillinger@LearningTree.com

We greatly appreciate your calling to alert us to your intended participation. Prior notice ensures the reservation of enough lines to accommodate all participants. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

