30.07.2018

Leading Social Media Technology Company, SOCIALDEALER, Welcomes New Chief Sales Officer

PHOENIX, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCIALDEALER is pleased to welcome Jeff Clark to our family as Chief Sales Officer. Jeff is an automotive industry and military veteran. Perhaps best described by his heart for service, passion for high performance, and love for family, Jeff's career tells a long story of success. SOCIALDEALER's leadership team is ecstatic to add him to our executive roster.

Jeff previously served as the Chief Sales Officer for DealerOn, Inc., a leading automotive website and digital marketing provider. Jeff's leadership role was responsible for DealerOn's entire sales operation, including inside and outside sales, strategic partner business development, enterprise accounts and OEM relationships. Jeff was instrumental in helping DealerOn be recognized on the Inc. 500/5000 list. Prior to this role, Jeff held senior sales, marketing and management roles at Coca-Cola, Cars.com, Dealer.com, and Auto-Bid Systems.

Jeff's professional DNA also includes a strain of entrepreneurial endeavors. Jeff co-founded the retail division of NewCars.com, which was acquired by Classified Ventures (Cars.com). Jeff also built the first, patented, bid automation engines for automated online e-negotiations. In addition, he developed a revenue-generating parts and accessories solution for distributors and retail dealers.

Jeff is most proud of what prepared him for his professional sales and business success -- his service in the United States Navy during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. Awarded and commended for his service, Jeff credits his military experience for his perspective on hard work, sacrifice, dedication, and perseverance in both life and business.

Jeff is also a well renowned and highly respected speaker for NADA, Digital Dealer, IS20G, JD Power, along with countless OEM, and industry events. He is also a member of Manchester's "Who's Who of Executives and Industry Leaders". His heart for service is also found in his time spent volunteering with numerous charitable causes, including the American Cancer Society, the PaulieStrong Foundation, Ellie's Hats, and Toys for Tots.

"I have known Jeff for over a decade and have always been impressed with his drive, attention detail, and focus on the customer. Having the opportunity to bring a true industry veteran and sales leader to our team was a no-brainer. Jeff brings to our team a powerful sales vision that our organization has been looking for," said Sean Seltzer, SOCIALDEALER's CEO and Managing Partner.

About SOCIALDEALER:
SOCIALDEALER is a leading provider of social media marketing and reputation management as a full-service agency and development center for the automotive industry. SOCIALDEALER's leaders, Joe Castle and Sean Seltzer, are true car guys and dealers themselves. With over 20 years' experience in the industry, they share a vast knowledge of automotive social technology as well as dealership operations and OEM executive management.

For more information contact us at sales@socialdealer.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-social-media-technology-company-socialdealer-welcomes-new-chief-sales-officer-300688560.html

SOURCE SOCIALDEALER

13:39
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
10:12
Vontobel: derimail - Facebook - mit 25% Sicherheitspuffer an einer möglichen Erholung partizipieren
08:35
SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
27.07.18
AMD – Ausbruch nach Zahlen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
11:58
J.P. Morgan AM: Aktivität im verarbeitenden Gewerbe nahm in Deutschland im Juli zu
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
