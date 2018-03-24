Leading Consulting Firm for International Corporate Security, IMG GlobalSecur Announces New Post on Risk Management Consulting Issues

NEW YORK, March 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMG GlobalSecur, a leading international corporate security consulting firm at http://www.theimg.com/, is proud to announce an informative new post to their blog on the topic of risk management consulting for corporation and businesses. In light of the new security risks of 2018, many corporations are engaging in top-to-bottom security and risk assessments with respect to issues such as meeting security, international travel security, and - of course - cybersecurity. The new blog post outlines a framework for thinking about risk management in a corporate environment.

"Our value proposition is to bring an expert perspective on risks of all types that corporations face today," explained Chris Hagon, CEO of IMG GlobalSecur. "Accordingly, our new blog post is a brief overview to the topic of risk management for corporations. Our post explains how risk management can be moved from a problem-driven approach to an executive driving approach, thereby mitigating risk and improving return-on-investment."

To read the new blog post, visit http://www.theimg.com/blog/2018/03/risk-management-consulting-corporations-strategy-success/. To learn about the company's risk management consulting services for corporations visit http://www.theimg.com/security-services/risk-assessment-consulting.php. And to learn about the company's innovative travel safety app, visit https://www.fonetrac-go.com/.

Overview to Risk Management Consulting

Here is an introduction to the topic; interested readers are urged to read the blog post in full, or reach out to IMG for a consultation. Today's organizational leaders face more and greater risks in operating their businesses than ever before. Exposures to the enterprise and its stakeholders proliferate as executives tackle the tasks of providing a safe working environment, protecting the company's assets, ensuring supply chain security, keeping data secure and eliminating environmental hazards, as just a few examples.

An organization that deals with risk on a per-incident basis leaves itself open to considerable financial exposure. This is because the real cost of any accident, theft or workplace disorder is often more than ten times what insurance will cover. Moreover, dealing with a significant crisis in the absence of a pre-formed approach can be truly debilitating.

Lost work time, business disruption, fines, higher insurance premiums and, most importantly, reputational damage and lost customer relationships make up some of that hidden cost.

Arguably, the organization that dedicates professional staffs to the risk management in a proactive, holistic way insulates itself from much of the risk. Yet in too many situations, functional strategies do not truly permeate the organization or become part of its culture.

About the Incident Management Group (IMG)

Incident Management Group is a leading international security consulting firm. Corporate or business organizations concerned about their need for robust travel security solutions can reach out to the IMG Group for assistance. The company's experts provide services such as executive, employee, VIP, and expatriate travel security, workplace safety, duty of care management, risk and threat assessments, workplace violence prevention, crisis management planning, and more.

