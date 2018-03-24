Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
24.03.2018 10:00:00

Leading CPA Firm for Expatriate Tax Preparation in California, Safe Harbor LLP, Announces Updates to Tax Preparation Information Online

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safe Harbor LLP, a San Francisco CPA firm focusing on tax issues for businesses and high net worth individuals, is proud to announce updates to its information pages on expatriate tax preparation issues just in time for the April tax deadline for US tax returns. The accounting firm has achieved a strong reputation as one of the best expatriate tax return preparation services not only in San Francisco but also in the wider Bay Area and even in California as a whole.

"As the tax preparation season draws to a close, we are receiving more and more requests from expatriates for tax return help this year," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "International tax issues, for both businesses and individuals, is our bread and butter, so we wanted to issues some key information updates on expat tax issues."

To view the updated informational page on expatriate tax preparation in California, visit http://www.safeharborcpa.com/expatriate-tax-service/. To view newly posted resources on the topic of international taxation and expatriate tax return preparation, visit http://www.safeharborcpa.com/tag/expat-tax-preparation/. Finally, anyone in California who is an expatriate may face tax obligations not only in the United States but also in California and in his or her home country. Therefore, they are urged to reach out to a specialized tax service for a consultation as no two situations are alike.

A REPUTATION FOR INTERNATIONAL TAX ISSUES

Here is background to the release. San Francisco, of course, is one of the most international cities in the United States, if not the world. People come from all over the world to the City by the Bay, and because of its booming technology sector, many individuals from Canada, from Germany, from China, are working in the Bay Area economy. By working and/or generating income, they are creating tax issues vis-a-vis the United States, California, and of course, their home country. In this way, expat tax preparation is a specialized skill. The new resources posted to the Safe Harbor website are a starting point for interested persons, including journalists and bloggers, to learn about expatriate tax issues. Those seeking more detailed help can reach out for a consultation to one of the firm's accountants who specializes in international tax issues.

ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCO

Safe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs helps both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.

Safe Harbor CPA  
http://www.safeharborcpa.com  
Tel. 415.742.4249

SOURCE Safe Harbor LLP

