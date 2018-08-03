Lawyer, Investor, and Thought Leader in Energy Investing, Walter L. Schindler Launches walterschindler.com

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best known as the pioneering venture capitalist behind SAIL Capital Partners, and former Partner at the International Law Firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Walter L. Schindler showcases his latest ventures and projects on a new website walterschindler.com

In his 19-years at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Walter was the lead strategic advisor in over 60 successful mergers, acquisitions, and IPO's as well as over 25 renewable energy projects. After founding and managing one of the first cleantech venture capital firms for over 15 years, SAIL Capital Partners, Walter has decided to move forward into strategic advisory services in the areas of energy, capital, private equity, and cleantech venture capital.

Walter has two new ventures: SAIL Global Advisors LLC, a strategic advisory firm for sustainable energy investors and companies, and Transformation LLC, a unique strategic advisory firm that offers legal, investment banking, and project development services across the entire spectrum of energy and technology.

His new website will showcase some of the thought leader's history and successful projects, as well as news and current happenings for the new entities.

SOURCE Transformation, LLC