03.08.2018 12:00:00

Lawyer, Investor, and Thought Leader in Energy Investing, Walter L. Schindler Launches walterschindler.com

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Best known as the pioneering venture capitalist behind SAIL Capital Partners, and former Partner at the International Law Firm of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Walter L. Schindler showcases his latest ventures and projects on a new website walterschindler.com

In his 19-years at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Walter was the lead strategic advisor in over 60 successful mergers, acquisitions, and IPO's as well as over 25 renewable energy projects. After founding and managing one of the first cleantech venture capital firms for over 15 years, SAIL Capital Partners, Walter has decided to move forward into strategic advisory services in the areas of energy, capital, private equity, and cleantech venture capital.

Walter has two new ventures: SAIL Global Advisors LLC, a strategic advisory firm for sustainable energy investors and companies, and Transformation LLC, a unique strategic advisory firm that offers legal, investment banking, and project development services across the entire spectrum of energy and technology.

His new website will showcase some of the thought leader's history and successful projects, as well as news and current happenings for the new entities.

 

SOURCE Transformation, LLC

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:07
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
08:43
SMI schlägt sich wacker
02.08.18
Volkswagen Vz. – abgeprallt
30.07.18
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 11.15% Coupon p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dropbox Inc
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.08.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Chinas Wirtschaft wächst kräftig
29.05.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint / June 2018
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse wählt offenbar Frankfurt als Post-Brexit-Standort
VAT-Aktie im Minus: VAT meldet Auftragseinbruch im zweiten Quartal
Tesla schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Musks Versprechen lässt Aktie abheben
Swiss Re mit mehr Prämien und weniger Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie verliert
Facebook-CEO Zuckerberg rettet trotz Crash sein Vermögen
Cardano kann laut Mitgründer bald eine Billion US-Dollar Marktkapitalisierung knacken
Vontobel: Facebook: langfristige Korrektur oder attraktive Einstiegschance?
GAM-Kunden flüchten nach Manager-Suspendierung aus dessen Fonds - Aktie sackt ab
SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus
Darum sinkt der Euro unter 1,16 Dollar

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI verhalten -- DAX fester
Kurz vor dem Wochenende zeigt sich die heimische Börse zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB