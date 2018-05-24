<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.05.2018 16:00:00

Lawson Products Celebrates Opening of New Alberta, Canada Distribution Center

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, held an open house to celebrate its new distribution center in Alberta, Canada. The new distribution center, co-located in the recently acquired facility of The Bolt Supply House, allows Lawson to reduce product delivery time to within one to two business days to its Western Canadian customers.

"Our investment in the Alberta Distribution Center is helping to ensure all Lawson Products’ customers get the products they need in a timely manner to keep their operations running smoothly,” said Michael DeCata, president and chief executive officer, Lawson Products. "We have been in Canada since 1984 and we’re committed to providing the competitive combination of the right products, reliable service and technical expertise that saves our customers time and money.”

The 43,000 square foot Alberta Distribution Center stocks more than 15,000 items. Managed through Lawson’s existing SAP and GAINS inventory forecasting systems, the Alberta Distribution Center receives quick replenishment from the company’s McCook, Illinois packaging and distribution center enabling consistent high order completion rates for its customers.

"Shipping Lawson and Kent Automotive products from this Alberta location means Western Canada customers now have the opportunity to benefit from even more high performance products and receive them in a very timely manner,” said Peter Mailman, senior sales director, Lawson Products. "In anticipation of the Alberta opening, we expanded our geographic coverage in the region by adding more sales people to the team. In just a few short weeks, we have already received very positive feedback from our customers and have seen sales growth based on our enhanced regional fulfillment capabilities.”

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson Managed Inventory and the company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several retail branches. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com/ or https://www.kent-automotive.com/.

Nachrichten zu Lawson Products Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lawson Products Inc.mehr Analysen

02.11.17 Lawson Products Outperform Barrington Research
21.04.17 Lawson Products Outperform Barrington Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Hohe Versicherungsprämien? Mit unserem BRC auf internationale Versicherer verdienen SIE.
09:34
US-Indizes drehen ins Plus
09:23
SMI geht in die Knie
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lawson Products Inc. 24.25 1.68% Lawson Products Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck
Darum gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas nach
US-Milliardär Ron Baron: Wir werden das Zwanzigfache unseres Geldes mit Tesla verdienen
Darum klettert der Franken zum Euro auf ein Zwei-Monats-Hoch
Darum erholt sich der Euro zum Franken wieder
Darum tendiert der Euro nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen zum Franken seitwärts
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot
Mit diesen heimischen Aktien profitieren Anleger vom schwächeren Franken
Nach Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen gehen fest aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump sagt Nordkorea-Gipfel ab: Wall Street rauscht ab
Am Donnerstag dominieren an der Wall Street die Bären.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB