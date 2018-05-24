Lawson Products Celebrates Opening of New Alberta, Canada Distribution Center

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, held an open house to celebrate its new distribution center in Alberta, Canada. The new distribution center, co-located in the recently acquired facility of The Bolt Supply House, allows Lawson to reduce product delivery time to within one to two business days to its Western Canadian customers.

"Our investment in the Alberta Distribution Center is helping to ensure all Lawson Products’ customers get the products they need in a timely manner to keep their operations running smoothly,” said Michael DeCata, president and chief executive officer, Lawson Products. "We have been in Canada since 1984 and we’re committed to providing the competitive combination of the right products, reliable service and technical expertise that saves our customers time and money.”

The 43,000 square foot Alberta Distribution Center stocks more than 15,000 items. Managed through Lawson’s existing SAP and GAINS inventory forecasting systems, the Alberta Distribution Center receives quick replenishment from the company’s McCook, Illinois packaging and distribution center enabling consistent high order completion rates for its customers.

"Shipping Lawson and Kent Automotive products from this Alberta location means Western Canada customers now have the opportunity to benefit from even more high performance products and receive them in a very timely manner,” said Peter Mailman, senior sales director, Lawson Products. "In anticipation of the Alberta opening, we expanded our geographic coverage in the region by adding more sales people to the team. In just a few short weeks, we have already received very positive feedback from our customers and have seen sales growth based on our enhanced regional fulfillment capabilities.”

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, IL, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson Managed Inventory and the company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several retail branches. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For additional information, please visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com/ or https://www.kent-automotive.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005036/en/