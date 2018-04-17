Latest Release of Unisys Stealth® Security Software Extends Microsegmentation Protection for Data Centers, Clouds and Mobile Devices to Include Medical and Internet of Things Devices

BLUE BELL, Pa., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced a new version of its award-winning Unisys Stealth® security software suite, including upgrades to extend protection to purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) devices and other connected equipment such as medical monitoring machines, baggage scanners, industrial control systems and surveillance cameras.

The new release of Stealth™ microsegmentation software now protects IoT devices, isolating them from untrusted network segments within a Stealth-protected network to help prevent intrusion and remote tampering on the devices while protecting the corporate network from potential compromises initiated from unsecured devices. By joining a Stealth-defined secure Community of Interest, high-value devices are shielded from unauthorized access, reducing the attack surface.

This new capability can be delivered as a virtual or physical gateway to protect devices where Stealth cannot be installed and with no hardware or software changes required to the purpose-built devices.

"Our new Stealth release extends the power of microsegmentation to devices and data previously vulnerable to attack and unauthorized access," said Tarek El-Sadany, senior vice president, Technology and chief technology officer, Unisys. "So in a healthcare organization, for example, Stealth can prevent and contain unauthorized access to medical devices and patient data, enabling secure, real-time data flow from devices to electronic heath record systems and reducing the cost of compliance with flexible security controls."

According to Gartner, "Legacy medical devices that were not designed to be internet-accessible are now being connected to the internet as part of healthcare initiatives, increasing risks and the attack surface." Gartner recommends that organizations "create zones to proactively house connected medical devices segmentation."1 Gartner identified microsegmentation as one of its "top technologies for information security in 2017."2

Like any other connected system, IoT devices like health monitors and IV pumps are vulnerable to cyberattack. In addition, proprietary operating platforms and industry regulations often prohibit updates to the devices themselves, limiting organizations to the built-in security capabilities from device manufacturers. These purpose-built devices need the ability to extend security beyond static factory-delivered controls to keep up with rapidly evolving, sophisticated threats released on a daily basis. Stealth now extends the power of microsegmentation security to these devices.

For more information on Unisys Stealth, go to www.unisys.com/stealth.

1 "Gartner, Top Three Security and Privacy Impacts of Connected Medical Devices on Healthcare Providers," Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, Marc-Antoine Meunier, Gregg Pessin, September 27, 2017

2 Gartner press release, "Gartner Identified the Top Technologies for Security in 2017," June 14, 2017, https://www.gartner.com/newsroom/id/3744917

About Unisys

Unisys is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for the most digitally demanding businesses and governments on Earth. Unisys offerings include security software and services; digital transformation and workplace services; industry applications and services; and innovative software operating environments for high-intensity enterprise computing. For more information on how Unisys builds better outcomes securely for its clients across the Government, Financial Services and Commercial markets, visit www.unisys.com.

Follow Unisys on Twitter and LinkedIn.

RELEASE NO.: 0417/9581

Unisys and other Unisys products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Unisys Corporation. Any other brand or product referenced herein is acknowledged to be a trademark or registered trademark of its respective holder.

UIS-C

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latest-release-of-unisys-stealth-security-software-extends-microsegmentation-protection-for-data-centers-clouds-and-mobile-devices-to-include-medical-and-internet-of-things-devices-300630635.html

SOURCE Unisys Corporation