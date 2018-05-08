<
08.05.2018 22:35:00

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (the "Company”) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the parent company of Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. ("LMI”), a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products, today announced that Mary Anne Heino, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Crowley, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference at 11:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 22 at the Grand Hyatt New York.

To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.lantheus.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 30 days following the live presentation.

About Lantheus Holdings, Inc. and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of LMI, a global leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of innovative diagnostic imaging agents and products. LMI provides a broad portfolio of products, including the echocardiography contrast agent DEFINITY® Vial for (Perflutren Lipid Microsphere) Injectable Suspension; TechneLite® (Technetium Tc99m Generator), a technetium-based generator that provides the essential medical isotope used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon (Xenon Xe 133 Gas), an inhaled radiopharmaceutical imaging agent used to evaluate pulmonary function and for imaging the lungs. The Company is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts with offices in Puerto Rico and Canada. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Nachrichten

