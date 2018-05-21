<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.05.2018 23:53:00

Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply Joins Forces with SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, announced today the acquisition of Landscaper’s Choice Wholesale Nursery and Supply. Founded in 2000, Landscaper’s Choice is a leader in the distribution of nursery and landscape supplies to landscape professionals in the Naples, FL and Bonita Springs, FL markets.

"Landscaper’s Choice is a natural fit with SiteOne as they add nursery products to our existing irrigation, agronomic and landscape lighting product lines in Florida. This acquisition aligns with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

"Landscaper’s Choice has a rich history and talented team that shares SiteOne’s passion and desire to provide excellent quality, service and value to the customer. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience in the green industry and the combination of Landscaper’s Choice and SiteOne is yet another step closer to achieving our goal,” said Black. "This is our fifth acquisition to date in 2018 as we continue to expand the number of markets where we provide a full range of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

Nachrichten zu SiteOne Landscape Supply Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SiteOne Landscape Supply Incmehr Analysen

21.02.18 SiteOne Landscape Supply Equal weight Barclays Capital
04.10.17 SiteOne Landscape Supply Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.03.17 SiteOne Landscape Supply Equal weight Barclays Capital
06.01.17 SiteOne Landscape Supply Equal weight Barclays Capital
23.06.16 SiteOne Landscape Supply Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
18.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
18.05.18
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Schwellenländer-Aktien mit leichtem Gewinn
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc 79.94 -1.06% SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Kursziele fallen: Analysten nehmen die Deutsche Bank-Aktie ins Visier
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Bill Gates: Ich würde den Bitcoin shorten
Deshalb erholt sich der Eurokurs nur vorübergehend
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am letzten Tag der Handelswoche präsentierten sich die US-Börsen zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB