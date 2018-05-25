<
25.05.2018 13:04:00

LafargeHolcim announces next steps in simplification of corporate organization

Media Release

Consistent with its Strategy 2022, LafargeHolcim announces proposals to further simplify its corporate organization. As a consequence of these additional measures around 200 corporate jobs would be impacted and the corporate offices in Paris and Zurich would close. Remaining positions in Switzerland would be moved to the company’s Holderbank site and a new corporate office in Zug. In Paris, remaining positions would be moved to Clamart in the southwest of the city. The plan is targeted to be completed by the end of 2018.

Jan Jenisch, Chief Executive Officer of LafargeHolcim: “This painful but necessary simplification step is key to creating a leaner, faster and more competitive LafargeHolcim.”

According to the plan, 107 jobs in the Zurich area and Holderbank will be impacted and 97 in Paris. No other sites in France will be affected by this plan.

The proposals presented to works councils today are a key component of LafargeHolcim’s Strategy 2022 launched in March 2018 which will enable the company to grow and vigorously capture market opportunities by moving closer to customers in key countries. The simplified corporate organization outlined in the plan will help facilitate this shift. The company is on track to reaching the previously announced CHF 400 million SG&A cost saving target by Q1 2019. The proposed changes will also help sustain competitiveness and investment in innovation.

The plan is subject to required consultation and regulatory processes in each country and the company will endeavor to minimize the impact on employees and will offer support at affected sites.

The proposals are in line with other measures that have already been implemented. These include the closure of corporate offices in Singapore and Miami, the elimination of one layer of management and the near doubling of countries reporting directly to the slimmed down Group Executive Committee.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the leading global building materials and solutions company serving masons, builders, architects and engineers all over the world. Group operations produce cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete which are used in building projects ranging from affordable housing and small, local projects to the biggest, most technically and architecturally challenging infrastructure projects. As urbanisation increasingly impacts people and the planet, the Group provides innovative products and building solutions with a clear commitment to social and environmental sustainability. With leading positions in all regions, LafargeHolcim employs around 80,000 employees in more than 80 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

More information is available on www.lafargeholcim.com

Follow us on Twitter @LafargeHolcim

Basiswert Valor Risikopuffer Maximale Rendite p.a.
LafargeHolcim Ltd. 40051209 29.14 % 5.19 %
LafargeHolcim Ltd. 39478701 15.57 % 11.61 %
LafargeHolcim Ltd. 38892968 24.16 % 7.48 %
Defender VONTI (SVSP-BEZEICHNUNG: BARRIER REVERSE CONVERTIBLE (1230)) zeichnen sich durch einen garantierten Coupon, eine Barriere sowie eine - allerdings nur bedingte -Rückzahlung zum Nennwert aus. Falls der Basiswert die Barriere berührt, entfällt der Rückzahlungsanspruch. Die angegebenen Renditen können durch Transaktionskosten geschmälert werden. Weitere Informationen und das Termsheet (Final Terms) mir den rechtlich verbindlichen Konditionen finden Sie hier.

23.05.18 LafargeHolcim Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.05.18 LafargeHolcim Outperform Bernstein Research
15.05.18 LafargeHolcim Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.05.18 LafargeHolcim Hold Deutsche Bank AG
11.05.18 LafargeHolcim Hold S&P Capital IQ

