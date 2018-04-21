Laborie Medical Technologies Announces Successful Completion of Tender Offer for Cogentix Medical, Inc.

TORONTO, April 21, 2018 /CNW/ -- Laborie Medical Technologies (" Laborie ") announced the successful completion of the tender offer by its affiliate Camden Merger Sub, Inc. (" Merger Sub "), a wholly owned subsidiary of LM US Parent, Inc. (" Parent ") to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of Cogentix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGNT) (" Cogentix ") for US$3.85 per share, net to the seller in cash without interest thereon and subject to any required withholding tax. The tender offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of Friday, April 20, 2018.

The depositary for the tender offer has advised Laborie that as of the expiration of the tender offer, approximately 51,490,083 shares have been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn in the tender offer (including 34,769 shares tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery), representing approximately 84.5 percent of Cogentix's outstanding shares. Accordingly, the minimum tender condition for Laborie's pending acquisition of Cogentix has been satisfied. As a result, Laborie accepted for payment in accordance with the terms of the tender offer all shares of Cogentix common stock that were validly tendered and not withdrawn prior to expiration of the tender offer (including all shares tendered through notices of guaranteed delivery), and payment for such shares will be made promptly. Laborie will complete the acquisition of Cogentix through a merger effected pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware without a vote or meeting of Cogentix's stockholders. Laborie expects to effect the merger on or about April 23, 2018. In the merger, each outstanding share of Cogentix common stock not tendered and purchased in the Offer (excluding those shares for which holders properly exercised appraisal rights under Delaware law and those held by Cogentix) will be converted into the right to receive the same US$3.85 per share price, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, that was paid in the tender offer. As a result of the merger, Cogentix will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent. Following the merger, Cogentix's common stock will be delisted and cease to be traded on the Nasdaq.

