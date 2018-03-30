<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.03.2018 00:00:00

LUCARA SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS UPDATE

Vancouver, March 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (LUC – TSX, LUC – BSE, LUC – Nasdaq Stockholm) Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") reports the following in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the acquisition of Clara Diamond Solutions Corporation announced on February 25, 2018, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 395,719,334 common shares with voting rights as at March 29, 2018.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 395,719,334. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act on disclosure of major shareholdings (Transparency Rules).


Eira Thomas

Chief Executive Officer


Lucara Diamond on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/LucaraDiamond/

Lucara Diamond on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/LucaraDiamond

Lucara Diamond on LinkedInhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/lucara-diamond-corp-

Lucara Diamond on Google+https://plus.google.com/+LucaradiamondCorporation

Lucara Diamond on Instagramhttps://www.instagram.com/lucaradiamond/


For further information, please contact:

Investor and Public Relations                              +1 (604) 689-7842, info@lucaradiamond.com

Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations        +46 701-112615, reriksson@rive6.ch

UK: Louise Mason, Citigate Dewe Rogerson       +44 (0)20 7282 2932 Louise.Mason@Citigatedr.co.uk


About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise.  The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The Company Is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was submitted for publication on March 29, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time through the contact persons set out above.


luc_share_cap_pr_032918

Nachrichten zu Lucara Diamond Corpmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lucara Diamond Corpmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

29.03.18
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
29.03.18
Gold gibt kräftig nach
29.03.18
SMI mit beeindruckender Gegenbewegung
26.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lucara Diamond Corp 2.01 2.03% Lucara Diamond Corp

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum kann der Euro zum Franken zulegen
Elon Musk erzählt von dem "grössten Fehler in seiner Karriere"
Achterbahnfahrt an der Börse: Darum schlagen die Kurse in alle Richtungen aus
Nach Vortagesrally: Wall Street schliesst deutlich schwächer
US-Behörde prüft tödlichen Tesla-Unfall - Aktienkurs bricht ein
SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen
SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX geht im Minus in den Feierabend
Bâloise wächst profitabel und erhöht Dividende deutlich - Aktien legen zu
Roche-Tochter Genentech informiert über Todesfälle bei Hämophilie-Patienten - Roche-Papiere drehen ins Plus
Darum zeigt sich der Euro zum Franken stabil

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street-Anleger optimistisch
Vor dem Osterwochenende dominierten auf dem US-amerikanischen Börsenparkett die Bullen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB