04.04.2018 17:40:00

LSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2018 First Quarter Financial Results Release for Wednesday, April 25th and Conference Call for Thursday, April 26th

LSB Industries, Inc. ("LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, after the close of the stock market.

LSB’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel D. Greenwell, Executive Vice President and CFO, Mark T. Behrman and Executive Vice President of Manufacturing, John Diesch. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6739. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor Info tab. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to LSB’s website at www.lsbindustries.com at least 15 minutes before the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on LSB’s website for 90 days.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

