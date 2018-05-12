LOTTO MAX - 4 Maxmillions were won yesterday

The May 18 draw will offer a $60 million jackpot and approximately 29 Maxmillions

MONTREAL, May 12, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - 4 Maxmillions ($1 million each) were won in last night's Lotto Max draw thanks to 3 selections sold in Ontario and 1 in Québec. The Friday, May 18 draw will therefore offer total prizes worth about $89 million, including the $60 million jackpot and approximately 29 $1 million dollar prizes (Maxmillions).

For each Maxmillions, an additional selection of 7 numbers between 1 and 49 is drawn. These selections are not decomposable and prizes may be shared by winners.

