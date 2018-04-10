Kroger Reports Several Steps To Combat Opioid Abuse

(RTTNews) - The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Family of Pharmacies announced it is taking several steps as part of a comprehensive commitment to help communities combat the nationwide opioid epidemic.

Kroger said it currently stocks naloxone, an opioid overdose-reversing drug, in its 2,300 pharmacies across 35 states and the District of Columbia with more than 1,900 of those locations dispensing naloxone without a prescription - making it easier for families, friends, caregivers and at-risk individuals to have the drug on hand if it is needed to save a life. The U.S. Surgeon General urges more Americans to carry the lifesaving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated 2.1 million people in the U.S. struggle with an opioid-use disorder and rates of opioid overdose deaths are rapidly increasing.

Kroger today also announced plans to host drug take-back events at store locations across the country on April 28, in partnership with Cardinal Health and coinciding with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

Kroger is also partnering with EVERFI and Generation Rx to support drug prevention programs for high school students in certain markets.