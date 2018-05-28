<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2018 16:00:00

Kotipizza Group Oyj: Kotipizza Oyj’s employee co-operation negotiations completed

Kotipizza Group Oyj

Stock exchange release 28 May 2018 at 5.00pm (EEST)

Kotipizza Oyj’s employee co-operation negotiations completed

Kotipizza Oyj, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, has completed its employee co-operation negotiations. The reason for the negotiations was the need to reorganise the Group’s operations in a situation where Kotipizza Group is growing rapidly, and where new chains and concepts have been established to operate alongside the Kotipizza chain. The negotiations concerned eight employees. As a result of the negotiations, the total number of people employed by the Group will increase by one.

According to its strategy, announced in February, Kotipizza Group is a home of brands. The Social Burgerjoint restaurant is being developed into a nationwide burger chain, No Pizza is a restaurant concept aimed at the international market, Tasty Market is a new lunch restaurant concept in development, and Kotipizza Go is a new pizza slice product for eating on the go. Part of the Group are also the Kotipizza chain and the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa, launched in 2015.

Kotipizza Group Oyj
Tommi Tervanen, CEO

For more information:
Tommi Tervanen, CEO
tel. +358 207 716 743

Timo Pirskanen, CFO and Deputy to the CEO
tel. +358 207 716 747

Kotipizza Group in brief
Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2017, the number of restaurants stood at 266. In the financial year 2017, the total sales of Kotipizza restaurants amounted to EUR 106.3 million. The Kotipizza chain is part of the Kotipizza Group, alongside the supply and logistics company Helsinki Foodstock Oy, Chalupa Oy that operates the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa launched in 2015, as well as The Social Burger Joint Oy, acquired in November 2017, that operates the Social Burgerjoint restaurant chain and the Social Food food truck. 

In the financial year 2017, Helsinki Foodstock had net sales of EUR 64.2 million and the total sales of Chalupa restaurants were EUR 1.86 million. In the same period, the Kotipizza Group had net sales of EUR 79.9 million with a comparable EBITDA of EUR 8.52 million. 

Attachment

Nachrichten zu Kotipizza Group Oyjmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kotipizza Group Oyjmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:22
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
10:01
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: In der normalen Konsolidierung
09:07
Vontobel: Setzen Sie auf Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen: Mit konservativem Sicherheitspuffer und attraktivem Coupon
08:55
SMI droht Gefahr
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:30
J.P. Morgan AM: Das Verbrauchervertrauen in der Eurozone bleibt solide
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kotipizza Group Oyj 15.25 -0.29% Kotipizza Group Oyj

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
SMI fester - DAX verliert leicht - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Apple verpasst vielversprechenden Trend und verliert dadurch eine Menge Geld
Darum gibt der Euro seine Gewinne zu Dollar und Franken wieder ab
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester - DAX verliert leicht - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag der neuen Woche freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB