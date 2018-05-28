Kotipizza Group Oyj: Kotipizza Oyj’s employee co-operation negotiations completed

Kotipizza Group Oyj

Stock exchange release 28 May 2018 at 5.00pm (EEST)

Kotipizza Oyj’s employee co-operation negotiations completed

Kotipizza Oyj, part of Kotipizza Group Oyj, has completed its employee co-operation negotiations. The reason for the negotiations was the need to reorganise the Group’s operations in a situation where Kotipizza Group is growing rapidly, and where new chains and concepts have been established to operate alongside the Kotipizza chain. The negotiations concerned eight employees. As a result of the negotiations, the total number of people employed by the Group will increase by one.

According to its strategy, announced in February, Kotipizza Group is a home of brands. The Social Burgerjoint restaurant is being developed into a nationwide burger chain, No Pizza is a restaurant concept aimed at the international market, Tasty Market is a new lunch restaurant concept in development, and Kotipizza Go is a new pizza slice product for eating on the go. Part of the Group are also the Kotipizza chain and the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa, launched in 2015.

Kotipizza Group in brief

Kotipizza is a Finnish pizza chain founded in 1987. At the end of financial year 2017, the number of restaurants stood at 266. In the financial year 2017, the total sales of Kotipizza restaurants amounted to EUR 106.3 million. The Kotipizza chain is part of the Kotipizza Group, alongside the supply and logistics company Helsinki Foodstock Oy, Chalupa Oy that operates the Mexican-style restaurant chain Chalupa launched in 2015, as well as The Social Burger Joint Oy, acquired in November 2017, that operates the Social Burgerjoint restaurant chain and the Social Food food truck.

In the financial year 2017, Helsinki Foodstock had net sales of EUR 64.2 million and the total sales of Chalupa restaurants were EUR 1.86 million. In the same period, the Kotipizza Group had net sales of EUR 79.9 million with a comparable EBITDA of EUR 8.52 million.

