KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MARCH 29, 2018 at 9:00 EET



Konecranes Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10



Konecranes has on March 28, 2018, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited in Konecranes Plc’s shares and votes has fallen below 5 percent. On March 27, 2018, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited’s holding through shares amounted to 4.84 percent of Konecranes Plc’s shares and votes.



Total positions of BlackRock, Inc.:





% of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in % (A+B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached 8.05 % 2.50 % 10.56 % 78,921,906 Position of previous notification 9.79 % 0.94 % 10.74 %



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: shares and voting rights





Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005870 - 6,360,173 - 8.05 % SUBTOTAL A - 6,360,173 - 8.05 %





B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a





Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 1,974,484 2.50 % CFD N/A N/A Cash - - SUBTOTAL B 1,974,484 2.50 %



Additional information:





Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 4.84 % 2.49 % 7.33 %



KONECRANES PLC



Eero Tuulos

Vice President, Investor Relations





FURTHER INFORMATION

Mr. Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050





Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2017, Group sales totaled EUR 3,136 million. The Group has 16,400 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).







