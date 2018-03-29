<
29.03.2018 08:00:00

Konecranes Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

KONECRANES PLC  STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE  MARCH 29, 2018 at 9:00 EET

Konecranes Plc: Notice pursuant to the Finnish Securities Market Act, Chapter 9, Section 10

Konecranes has on March 28, 2018, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited in Konecranes Plc’s shares and votes has fallen below 5 percent. On March 27, 2018, BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited’s holding through shares amounted to 4.84 percent of Konecranes Plc’s shares and votes.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc.:

 % of shares and voting rights (A)% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B)Total of both in % (A+B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation of the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached8.05%2.50%10.56%78,921,906
Position of previous notification9.79%0.94%10.74% 


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rightsNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009005870-6,360,173-8.05%
SUBTOTAL A-6,360,173-8.05%



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/Conversion PeriodPhysical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Securities LentN/AN/APhysical1,974,4842.50%
CFDN/AN/ACash-- 
SUBTOTAL B   1,974,4842.50%


Additional information:

Name% of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights through financial instrumentsTotal of both
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited4.84%2.49%7.33%


KONECRANES PLC

Eero Tuulos
Vice President, Investor Relations


FURTHER INFORMATION
Mr. Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050


Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2017, Group sales totaled EUR 3,136 million. The Group has 16,400 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com

Nachrichten

