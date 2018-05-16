Konecranes Plc: Managers' transactions - Timo Leskinen

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Leskinen, Timo Position: Other senior manager Initial Notification Reference number: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20180515160016_95 Issuer Name: Konecranes Plc LEI: 549300EF0CDEQZBMA096 Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-05-14+03:00 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009005870 Volume: 84 Unit price: 34.1822 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 84 Volume weighted average price: 34.1822 Euro





KONECRANES PLC

Eero Tuulos

Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION

Mr. Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2017, Group sales totaled EUR 3,136 million. The Group has 16,200 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).