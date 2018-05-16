|
16.05.2018 09:00:00
Konecranes Plc: Managers' transactions - Teo Ottola
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Ottola, Teo
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20180515160016_94
|Issuer
|Name:
|Konecranes Plc
|LEI:
|549300EF0CDEQZBMA096
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2018-05-14+03:00
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Acquisition
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI0009005870
|Volume:
|90
|Unit price:
|34.1822 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|90
|Volume weighted average price:
|34.1822 Euro
KONECRANES PLC
Eero Tuulos
Vice President, Investor Relations
FURTHER INFORMATION
Mr. Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050
Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2017, Group sales totaled EUR 3,136 million. The Group has 16,200 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com
Nachrichten zu KCI Konecranes Oyj (KCI Konecranes plc)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu KCI Konecranes Oyj (KCI Konecranes plc)mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI nahe Nulllinie -- DAX etwas fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am Mittwoch herrscht Unsicherheit am heimischen Aktienmarkt.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}