16.05.2018 09:00:00

Konecranes Plc: Managers' transactions - Mika Mahlberg

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Mahlberg, Mika 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:549300EF0CDEQZBMA096_20180515160016_99
   
Issuer
Name:Konecranes Plc
LEI:549300EF0CDEQZBMA096
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2018-05-14+03:00
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Acquisition
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009005870
 
Volume:32
Unit price:34.1822 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:32
Volume weighted average price:34.1822 Euro


KONECRANES PLC

Eero Tuulos
Vice President, Investor Relations

FURTHER INFORMATION
Mr. Eero Tuulos, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050

Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2017, Group sales totaled EUR 3,136 million. The Group has 16,200 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.konecranes.com

