Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced POPSUGAR at Kohl’s, a new apparel collection to expand the retailer’s millennial brand portfolio launching this September. The innovative POPSUGAR at Kohl’s collection combines trends, media and an agile merchandising model that will use data and analytics to incorporate millennial customer intelligence. Kohl’s strategy is to increase its millennial-focused offering through relevant brands, amazing product, elevated experience, and personalized marketing.

"We see an opportunity to draw more millennial customers and young families to Kohl’s. This partnership is an illustration of how Kohl’s can attract and serve this customer with a unique experience that couples compelling new product with an engaging shopping and marketing experience,” said Greg Revelle, Kohl’s senior executive vice president, chief marketing officer. "Partnering with POPSUGAR allows us to connect with millennials in a credible, authentic and meaningful way.”

POPSUGAR at Kohl’s apparel reflects the perfect balance of redefined essentials and seasonal trend pieces that can be mixed together to celebrate individual style, including dresses, skirts, tops, and bottoms. Styled and curated by POPSUGAR – a global media and technology company – these easy-to-put-together pieces work hard from day to night. Prices for the entire line range from $24.00 to $84.00 and it includes sizes 0 to 24. The new brand, that will be available in 500 Kohl’s stores and on Kohls.com, will join the current Kohl’s roster appealing to millennial women, including LC Lauren Conrad, a:glow Maternity, Circus by Sam Edelman, Nike, adidas, Converse, Levi’s, and more.

"Kohl's is expanding our brand portfolio by thinking about the millennial customer differently. We have partnered with POPSUGAR to create an innovative, data-driven apparel collection leveraging our 'speed to market' model,” said Michael Gilbert, Kohl’s executive vice president of product development. "As one of the most engaging media outlets in the industry, POPSUGAR will bring key predictive insights to tell us exactly what this customer wants through the content they are searching, browsing and engaging with across channels."

"We've always wanted to extend the POPSUGAR brand into apparel, and we're thrilled to be working with Kohl's to combine audience data, technology and storytelling to create a collection that marries content and commerce. We've listened to our audience and are excited to share this line that delivers the everyday ease of clothes you can live in with trends that are wearable for all," said Lisa Sugar, founder and president of POPSUGAR.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

About POPSUGAR Inc.

POPSUGAR Inc. is a global media and technology company, including lifestyle media publisher POPSUGAR, quarterly subscription box POPSUGAR Must Have, and makeup line Beauty by POPSUGAR. POPSUGAR is a leading lifestyle brand for young women, delivering inspiring, informative, and entertaining content in multi-platforms across entertainment, fashion, beauty, fitness, food, parenting, news, and more. POPSUGAR attracts a monthly global audience of 400 million and reaches 1 in 3 millennial women. POPSUGAR operations internationally include Australia, the Middle East, and the UK, with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and London. The company is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital and IVP. For more information about POPSUGAR Inc., visit corp.popsugar.com.

