Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) celebrates summer with a collection of fun, colorful books and coordinating plush as part of the Kohl’s Cares® merchandise program now available at all Kohl’s stores and on Kohls.com. Illustrated by award-winning children’s author and illustrator Charles Fuge, these stories and their captivating pictures are sure to delight readers young and old. Priced at $5 each, these books and coordinating plush animals make a great gift or addition to your own library, with 100 percent of the net profit benefiting charitable organizations nationwide.

Families can also celebrate special moments this summer with a fun Party Prop Photo Kit, also available in the Kohl’s Cares summer collection for just $8.

Merchandise featured in the Kohl’s Cares summer collection includes:

Charles Fuge books and coordinating plush

Gilbert the Great and coordinating plush shark

and coordinating plush shark Yip! Snap! Yap! and coordinating plush pug

and coordinating plush pug Three Little Dinosaurs and coordinating plush dinosaur

and coordinating plush dinosaur I Know a Rhino and coordinating plush rhino

Additional merchandise

Party Prop Photo Kit

To date, Kohl’s has raised nearly $340 million through the Kohl’s Cares merchandise program to support charitable initiatives nationwide, including children’s hospitals nationwide. Learn more about the impact this purchase has on Kohl’s partners by visiting Kohls.com/Cares.

