17.04.2018 14:00:00

Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) celebrates summer with a collection of fun, colorful books and coordinating plush as part of the Kohl’s Cares® merchandise program now available at all Kohl’s stores and on Kohls.com. Illustrated by award-winning children’s author and illustrator Charles Fuge, these stories and their captivating pictures are sure to delight readers young and old. Priced at $5 each, these books and coordinating plush animals make a great gift or addition to your own library, with 100 percent of the net profit benefiting charitable organizations nationwide.

Families can also celebrate special moments this summer with a fun Party Prop Photo Kit, also available in the Kohl’s Cares summer collection for just $8.

Merchandise featured in the Kohl’s Cares summer collection includes:

Charles Fuge books and coordinating plush

  • Gilbert the Great and coordinating plush shark
  • Yip! Snap! Yap! and coordinating plush pug
  • Three Little Dinosaurs and coordinating plush dinosaur
  • I Know a Rhino and coordinating plush rhino

Additional merchandise

  • Party Prop Photo Kit

To date, Kohl’s has raised nearly $340 million through the Kohl’s Cares merchandise program to support charitable initiatives nationwide, including children’s hospitals nationwide. Learn more about the impact this purchase has on Kohl’s partners by visiting Kohls.com/Cares.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

