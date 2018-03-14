Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
14.03.2018 13:00:00

Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is making a multi-year investment to migrate Kohl’s systems and applications to the cloud, modernizing the company’s technology footprint to optimize delivery of a seamless, best-in-class omnichannel customer experience. The technology investment further supports the company’s efforts to replace legacy systems, enhance operational efficiencies and reduce long-term costs.

"Kohl’s is uniquely positioned at the forefront of retail’s cloud computing capabilities to transform our operations and equip our team to meet short- and long-term technology needs,” said Ratnakar Lavu, Kohl’s executive vice president and chief technology officer. "Cloud has become the foundation for this transformation and brings our teams greater flexibility to scale resources, react quickly and more cost effectively, and in turn, deliver a great experience to our customers.”

Kohl’s cloud migration includes aspects of e-commerce, mobile and business operations. Early success to date includes the migration of Kohls.com to operating within the cloud, allowing for a faster digital experience for Kohl’s customers. As Kohl’s migrates systems and applications to the cloud, the company will focus on IT operations, further driving efficiencies and business value.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Kohl's intends forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "may,” "will,” "should,” "anticipates,” "plans,” or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Kohl's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Kohl's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Kohl's filings with the SEC.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is a leading omnichannel retailer with more than 1,100 stores in 49 states. With a commitment to inspiring and empowering families to lead fulfilled lives, Kohl’s offers amazing national and proprietary brands, incredible savings and an easy shopping experience in our stores, online at Kohls.com and on Kohl's mobile app. Throughout its history, Kohl's has given more than $650 million to support communities nationwide. For a list of store locations or to shop online, visit Kohls.com. For more information about Kohl’s impact in the community or how to join our winning team, visit Corporate.Kohls.com or follow @KohlsNews on Twitter.

