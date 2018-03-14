Kohl’s Announces Enterprise-Wide Commitment to Cloud Computing

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) is making a multi-year investment to migrate Kohl’s systems and applications to the cloud, modernizing the company’s technology footprint to optimize delivery of a seamless, best-in-class omnichannel customer experience. The technology investment further supports the company’s efforts to replace legacy systems, enhance operational efficiencies and reduce long-term costs.

"Kohl’s is uniquely positioned at the forefront of retail’s cloud computing capabilities to transform our operations and equip our team to meet short- and long-term technology needs,” said Ratnakar Lavu, Kohl’s executive vice president and chief technology officer. "Cloud has become the foundation for this transformation and brings our teams greater flexibility to scale resources, react quickly and more cost effectively, and in turn, deliver a great experience to our customers.”

Kohl’s cloud migration includes aspects of e-commerce, mobile and business operations. Early success to date includes the migration of Kohls.com to operating within the cloud, allowing for a faster digital experience for Kohl’s customers. As Kohl’s migrates systems and applications to the cloud, the company will focus on IT operations, further driving efficiencies and business value.

