Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution

"The combination of Knowledgent's industry expertise with Talend's data integration and MDM capabilities on top of Amazon Web Services' cloud storage and database platforms, is a powerful solution for delivering an end-to-end view of patients and research," said Rolf Heimes, senior director, Global Technology Alliances. "We're excited to partner with Knowledgent on bringing this solution to market that promises to help healthcare and life sciences companies more effectively analyze data for better business and patient outcomes."

According to recent Harvard Business Review article, more than 47 percent of data has serious integrity issues causing business analysts to spend 80 percent of their time on searching for and preparing data. Kartridge MDM 360 includes visualization tools that help interpret data hierarchies and contact relationships. This provides a central point of control for data governance and stewardship functions, which helps improve data quality and compliance. Once data quality, curation and governance functions are consolidated, Kartridge MDMD 360 then combines that data with analytical engines and self-service capabilities to contextualize it in a role-based, business employee way. By combining predefined data models, data quality and self-service data discovery, Kartridge MDM 360 empowers data consumers with the information they need, while delivering a trusted 360-degree view of the enterprise. Utilizing AWS S3, Aurora, and Neptune databases, Kartridge MDM 360 can quickly incorporate multiple data resources and scale to support multi-divisional enterprise needs.

"Healthcare and life sciences organizations need effective ways to transform exploding volumes of diverse real-world data into real-world evidence they can leverage with analytics, cognitive computing and the cloud to deliver unprecedented patient value," said Chris Blotto, CIO, Knowledgent. "Kartridge MDM 360 provides an easy-to-deploy, budget-friendly solution for highly regulated healthcare and life sciences organizations, as well as of other industries with customer-centric data needs."

Using Kartridge MDM 360, healthcare and life sciences users can easily locate, combine, cleanse, qualify, and analyze data from a diverse array of sources including EHR and insurance claims systems, clinical trials, patient monitoring devices, smartphones, and social media. Potential use cases for Kartridge MDM 360 include:

Clinical trial innovation

Fraud, waste, and abuse analysis

Scientific search

Treatment adherence

Patient recruitment

Drug responsiveness

Adverse event processing automation

Next best action

Regulatory intelligence

