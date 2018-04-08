08.04.2018 02:03:00

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, toured Lockheed Martin's Silicon Valley facility.  During his visit, the Crown Prince viewed facilities for the production of the THAAD missile defense system, as well as, the clean room where Lockheed Martin is manufacturing two communication satellites for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to be delivered later this year to Arabsat and the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST).  Lockheed Martin has a fifty-year association with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; working with the Kingdom's communication and national defense sectors, as well as, directly training Saudi engineers.  As part of the official visit, the Kingdom's Crown Prince, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, was able to meet many of these young Saudis, who will return to Saudi Arabia and contribute to the expansion, as well as, improvement of the country's domestic communications and aerospace industrial infrastructure.  With the announcement of Vision 2030, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has already begun to experience significant economic and social transformation attracting increased international investment and business partnerships, as well as, boosting domestic job creation.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdom-of-saudi-arabias-crown-prince-mohammad-bin-salman-inspects-satellite-programs-at-lockheed-martin-300626032.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

