Kinder Morgan Announces First Quarter ‘18 Earnings Webcast

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) announces the following webcast:

What: Kinder Morgan First Quarter ‘18 Earnings Results Webcast

When: April 18, 2018, at 3:30 p.m. CT, 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: http://ir.kindermorgan.com/presentations-webcasts

How: Live over the Internet. Simply log on to the web at the above address. If you are unable to listen during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.kindermorgan.com.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. It owns an interest in or operates approximately 84,000 miles of pipelines and 152 terminals. KMI’s pipelines transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate, CO 2 and other products, and its terminals transload and store petroleum products, ethanol and chemicals, and handle products such as steel, coal and petroleum coke. It is also a leading producer of CO 2 that we and others use for enhanced oil recovery projects primarily in the Permian basin. For more information please visit www.kindermorgan.com.

