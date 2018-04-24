<
24.04.2018 17:00:00

Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced its continuing collaboration with China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd. (CMCC) to develop 5G technologies that enable the world’s largest mobile operator to perform 5G Radio Frequency (RF) modelling and simulation.

Keysight’s SystemVue enables the mobile operator to create realistic modelling and simulation of 5G RF systems to determine relevant performance metrics to apply to its network. CMCC is a leading mobile operator driving 5G commercialization in China and is actively contributing to the 5G standardization process in the 3GPP standards body. CMCC uses SystemVue to build end-to-end system level simulation that involve 5G Baseband, RF, Antenna, as well as Wireless Channel modeling. These simulations have helped CMCC achieve desired results in standardization contributions, 5G specification, and application development.

"Keysight’s tools are enabling the entire industry to push the limits on the performance of communication components and systems. Our collaboration with China Mobile Research Institute (CMRI) on 5G is a great example of how we’re working together to develop and promote the 3GPP standard,” says Tom Lillig, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Design Engineering Software Group.

SystemVue offers engineers the blocks necessary to build and optimize a signal source, baseband transceiver, RF transceiver, phased array antenna, and perform signal analysis, thereby accelerating development within a single software platform.

Keysight’s 5G NR software solutions, which include SystemVue, enable device and network equipment manufacturers to simulate, prototype and validate physical layer implementations with greater insight and confidence. 5G NR software solutions cover the full product design cycle with simulation, signal creation and analysis, with uplink and downlink directions, providing transmitter and receiver simulation and test.

Additional information

More information about the W1906EP 5G Baseband Verification Library is available at www.keysight.com/find/eesof-systemvue-5G-verification.

More information about SystemVue is available at www.keysight.com/find/eesof-systemvue.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

