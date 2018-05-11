Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
11.05.2018 17:57:00
Kesko Corporation Acquisition of own shares on 11 May 2018
KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.05.2018
Kesko Corporation Acquisition of own shares on 11 May 2018
At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:
|Date
|11.05.2018
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|KESKOB
|Amount, shares
|38,000 shares
|Average price/share
|49.7525 euros
|Total cost
|1,890,595.00 euros
The company holds a total of 850,846 of its own B shares (KESKOB) including the shares acquired on 11 May 2018.
Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.
On behalf of Kesko Corporation
DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Further information is available from Heikki Ala-Seppälä, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 105 322 528.
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.kesko.fi
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire
Nachrichten zu Kesko Oyj (A) mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Kesko Oyj (A) mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
|
12:21
|Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
|
10:24
|DAX: 3-Monats-Hoch
|
08.05.18
|SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
|
07.05.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}