<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.05.2018 17:57:00

Kesko Corporation Acquisition of own shares on 11 May 2018

KESKO CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11.05.2018

Kesko Corporation   Acquisition of own shares on 11 May 2018

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date 11.05.2018
Exchange transaction Buy
Share trading code KESKOB
Amount, shares  38,000 shares
Average price/share 49.7525 euros
Total cost 1,890,595.00 euros 


The company holds a total of 850,846 of its own B shares (KESKOB) including the shares acquired on 11 May 2018.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.


On behalf of Kesko Corporation 

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH


Jonathan Nyberg     Antti Väliaho


Further information is available from Heikki Ala-Seppälä, Group Treasurer, tel. +358 105 322 528.

DISTRIBUTION 
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main news media
www.kesko.fi




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Kesko Oyj via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Kesko Oyj (A) mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Kesko Oyj (A) mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
10:24
DAX: 3-Monats-Hoch
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: China mit stabilem Wachstum
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kesko Oyj (A) 47.90 0.00% Kesko Oyj (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Saint Gobain gibt Kampf um Kontrolle bei Sika auf - Sika-Aktie deutlich fester
Bill Gates: Ich würde den Bitcoin shorten
Zalando beschliesst Aktienrückkauf
US-Indizes schliessen höher
SMI feiertagsbedingt kein Handel - DAX schliesst über 13.000 Punkten
JPMorgan plant Wertpapier-Joint-Venture in China
Asiens Börsen in der Gewinnzone
Moody's senkt Nestle-Ausblick nach Starbucks-Deal
Unicredit verdient mehr als erwartet
Facebook-Anleger haken Daten-Skandal vorerst ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kleinem Plus ins Wochenende - DAX verteidigt 13'000-Punkte-Marke
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, nachdem am Vortag die Schweizer Börse wegen Auffahrt geschlossen war.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB