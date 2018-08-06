Kentucky Telco: New Brand Identity as Transcend Credit Union

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kentucky Telco Credit Union launched a new brand identity to formally transition into Transcend Credit Union. The newly reimagined brand is centered on the company's promise to elevate everyday banking experiences, and more directly reflects the differences the company makes in its members' lives by helping them reach their financial goals.

The Transcend Credit Union brand is as much about modernized reputation and risk management as it is about identity. The new brand identity sets expectations for what people should see, hear, and expect from Transcend. It also provides a way to "live the brand" by translating its individualistic values into tangible action. The new visual identity, and exceptional service menu, in conjunction with the company's mission, purpose and values, emphasizes Transcend Credit Union's brand promise to enable a stable tomorrow.

An inclusive member experience and seamless customer service is what inspired the rebranding effort. "Anyone who lives, works, worships, volunteers, or attends school in 25 nearby Kentucky counties can benefit from becoming a member with Transcend Credit Union. It's imperative that our brand reflect that inclusiveness," said CEO Richard Reese. In the shifting customer-care landscape, where every interaction has the potential to cement or sever a customer relationship, the need to transition to a more holistic approach to customer engagement is critical.

"The transition to becoming Transcend Credit Union was widely accepted by our members. The new name has created a sense of excitement among our members and presents increased growth opportunities in the Louisville, Lexington, and Owensboro markets. This change was one of many steps we are taking to positively position the Credit Union for sustained, healthy growth," Richard Reese President/CEO.

Existing and potential new members experienced a smooth transition during the switchover. Transcend Credit Union continues to act as an ally, offering the full list of personalized services Kentucky Telco was known for, connecting all products and interactions within the rebranded platform.

Transcend Credit Union remains dedicated to making clients lives easier, with a broad range of account options - from Savings, Checking, and Money Markets to IRA' s and Health Savings Accounts, Transcend will help you save! In addition, the Online & Mobile Deposit options allow clients to access statements quickly and securely. Mortgage, Auto, and Credit Card Loans are also available with below-market rates.

"What really sets us apart is our unparalleled commitment to providing exceptional service," added Reese. "Our members are at the forefront of everything we do, so we hope the residents of the communities we serve find our new look to be warm, friendly, helpful, and informational – just like the Transcend employees who will help our members every day."

About Transcend Credit Union

Transcend Credit Union (formerly Kentucky Telco Credit Union) was founded in 1934 for the benefit of Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph employees in Louisville, Kentucky. Since then, Transcend Credit Union has expanded the field of membership to include anyone who works, lives, worships, volunteers, or attends school in more than 25 nearby counties. Transcend Credit Union currently has over 48,000 members throughout Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro, and Southern Indiana, and offers a full range of deposit, lending, and mortgage products. Services are offered through seven branch locations, an extensive ATM network, and the latest electronic services including a mobile app with remote check depositing options and loan application functionality.

For more information, please visit http://www.TranscendCU.com.

