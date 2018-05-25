Kent Nagano presented with the Meritorious Service Medal

OTTAWA, May 24, 2018 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, presented a Meritorious Service Medal to Maestro Kent Nagano, conductor and music director of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, during a ceremony in Montréal, Quebec, on May 24, 2018.

Kent Nagano, M.S.M.

Montréal, Quebec

As the music director of the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM), Kent Nagano rejuvenated the OSM, increasing its profile worldwide and instilling a sense of pride into the City of Montréal. He has toured with the orchestra, travelling from Yellowknife through Nunavik to St. John's, showcasing music as a source of cultural dialogue and as an outlet to creating unity in diversity.

About the Meritorious Service Decorations

The Meritorious Service Decorations celebrate those who have performed an exceptional deed or activity that brings honour to Canada. The decorations are separated into military and civil divisions, with two levels each: a cross and a medal.

The Civil Division recognizes remarkable contributions in many different fields of endeavour, from advocacy initiatives and health care services, to research and humanitarian efforts. The contributions can be innovative, set an example for others to follow, or improve the quality of life of a community. For more information or to nominate a deserving Canadian, visit merit.gg.ca.

