Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2018 19:49:00

Kagan Releases Fourth Quarter 2017 U.S. Multichannel Subscriber Report

MONTEREY, Calif., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Subscription losses slowed for traditional multichannel video providers in Q4 2017 (quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017), but the sector still tumbled for the full year, according to data compiled by Kagan, a group within S&P Global Market Intelligence.

(PRNewsfoto/S&P Global Market Intelligence)

Combined cable, direct broadcast satellite (DBS) and telecommunication (telco) multichannel subscriptions fell to 94 million, including 91.1 million residential customers. Combined, cable, DBS and telco subscriptions are now down approximately 7.4 million from their peak in 2012.

Additional takeaways from Kagan's 4th-quarter U.S. Multichannel Subscriber report: 

  • The total multichannel count including the top two virtual service providers, Sling TV and DIRECTV NOW is at 97.3 million.
  • Cable operators lost an estimated 986,411 video subscribers in 2017, more than twice the 2016 drop. That broke the sector's three-year streak of decelerating video subscriber losses.
  • The telcos slowed their net subscriber losses for a third consecutive quarter. The sector shed 903,262 subscribers overall in 2017 to end the year at 10.6 million.
  • The DBS sector was down nearly 1.7 million subscribers in the twelve months ending Dec. 31, 2017, by far its biggest annual loss on record, as DIRECTV joined DISH in posting traditional subscriber declines.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence
At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. Accurate, deep and insightful. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kagan-releases-fourth-quarter-2017-us-multichannel-subscriber-report-300614121.html

SOURCE S&P Global Market Intelligence

Nachrichten zu S&P Global Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu S&P Global Incmehr Analysen

20.12.17 S&P Global Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
15.12.17 S&P Global overweight Barclays Capital
27.10.17 S&P Global Market Perform BMO Capital Markets
27.10.17 S&P Global overweight Barclays Capital
14.07.17 S&P Global No Rating at Time BMO Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14:40
Vontobel: Chance auf einen zweiten Coupon - mit Goldminenaktien
09:12
S&P 500 – Erholung beendet?
08:34
SMI droht Ungemach
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

S&P Global Inc 192.38 -1.79% S&P Global Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
SMI schliesst mit kräftigem Verlust -- DAX bricht ein
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Grosse Umstrukturierung im Londoner Billionen-Dollar-Gold-Club
Credit-Suisse-CEO: Bevorzuge Aktienrückkäufe gegenüber Dividendenausschüttungen
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Aryzta: VR-Präsident und CEO kaufen Aktien
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt ist am Mittwoch ins Minus gerutscht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB