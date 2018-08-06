KOSPI May Test Resistance At 2,300 Points

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market bounced higher again Friday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 15 points or 0.6 percent. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,285-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following monthly U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were higher on Friday and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and technology stocks, while the industrials came in mixed.

For the day, the index collected 17.48 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 2,287.68 after trading between 2,272.94 and 2,288.93. Volume was 265 million shares worth 4.12 trillion won. There were 639 gainers and 198 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.18 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.57 percent, Woori Bank perked 0.90 percent, Hana Financial was unchanged, Samsung Electronics added 0.44 percent, SK hynix gained 0.12 percent, Naver advanced 0.41 percent, LG Electronics was up 0.13 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.58 percent, Hyundai Steel spiked 1.72 percent, POSCO and Kia Motor both eased 0.16 percent, Hyundai Motor dropped 1.20 percent and Hyundai Engineering soared 1.88 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with traders digesting the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report.

The Dow climbed 136.42 points or 0.54 percent to 25,462.58, while the NASDAQ added 9.33 points or 0.12 percent to 7,812.01 and the S&P rose 13.13 points or 0.46 percent to 2,840.35. For the week, the Dow added 0.1 percent, the S&P advanced 0.8 percent and the NASDAQ jumped 1 percent.

Before the start of trading, the Labor Department reported weaker than expected job growth in July - but the report also showed significant upward revisions to the increases in employment in May and June. The jobless rate eased to 3.9 percent from 4.0 percent in June.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened in June amid an increase in imports and a decrease in exports. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said growth in U.S. service sector activity slowed by more than anticipated in July.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday amid concerns about excess supply, after data showed oil output in Russia to have increased sharply in July. Crude oil futures for September settled at $68.49 a barrel, losing $0.47 or 0.7 percent. For the week, oil shed about 0.3 percent.