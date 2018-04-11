<
11.04.2018 08:30:09

KONE publishes January-March 2018 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

KONE Corporation, press release, April 11, 2018 at 9.30 a.m. EEST

KONE publishes January-March 2018 Interim Report on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. EEST

Interim Report

KONE Corporation will publish its Interim Report for the January 1-March 31, 2018 accounting period on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. EEST. The report will be available on www.kone.com after publishing.

Press and analyst meetings

A meeting for the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 2:15 p.m. EEST.

A meeting for analysts, conducted in English, will begin at 3:45 p.m. EEST and will be available as a live webcast on www.kone.com/investors. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available later the same day. The meeting can also be joined via a telephone conference.

U.S.: +1 323-794-2093
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
Finland: +358 (0)9 7479 0361
Participant code: 1335887

Both meetings will take place in KONE Building, located at Keilasatama 3, Espoo, Finland.

For further information, please contact:

Sanna Kaje, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 204 75 4705

Sender:

KONE Corporation

Henrik Ehrnrooth
President and CEO

Ilkka Hara
CFO

About KONE

At KONE, our mission is to improve the flow of urban life. As a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, KONE provides elevators, escalators and automatic building doors, as well as solutions for maintenance and modernization to add value to buildings throughout their life cycle. Through more effective People Flow®, we make people's journeys safe, convenient and reliable, in taller, smarter buildings. In 2017, KONE had annual net sales of EUR 8.9 billion, and at the end of the year over 55,000 employees. KONE class B shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland.

www.kone.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KONE OYJ via Globenewswire

