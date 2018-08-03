KNZ Technology Launches a Successful Crowdfunding Campaign for the World's First Pair of Dual Driver True Wireless Stereo Headphones

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KNZ Technology, an Atlanta-based audio tech company, launched their Indiegogo campaign for SoundFlux- the world's first pair of dual-dynamic driver true wireless stereo headphones. In just three weeks, SoundFlux has raised more than 2200% of the original $10,000 goal.

For the first time ever, a dual driver audio system has been integrated into truly wireless headphones. SoundFlux's dual driver system provides one driver for high and mid ranges, while the other is for bass. The dual driver system presents treble in details without distortion and delivers full, rich bass at the same time.

SoundFlux offers cutting edge technology in many of its features. Its IPX6 waterproof rating is enhanced with waterproof nano-coating for even further protection. The dual-mic noise cancelling technology supports crystal clear stereo phone calls. SoundFlux also offers fully functional controls. You can control your music and phone calls from the headphones and also switch EQ settings directly from them. In order to present the best sound on the market, KNZ worked with a number of local musicians to test and develop SoundFlux.

In addition, the headphones are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy (BLE) technology, supporting a long battery life. With the compact charging case, the headphones offer a total of 24 hours of listen time. The fast charging feature allots SoundFlux 1 hour of battery life with 5 minutes charging time.

SoundPass Mode, when enabled, allows users to listen to their outside surroundings while music is still playing. This feature eliminates the need to remove headphones or stop music while speaking and keep an ear on traffic when on the street.

KNZ launched their first Kickstarter campaign in 2017 for the award-winning GoDuo Speakers. Raising over $142,000, the GoDuo exceeded expectations. KNZ is expanding their innovative product line to bring more products to the electronic market. KNZ is now in over 50 countries and 2,000 stores, both on and offline.

KNZ SoundFlux delivers groundbreaking, dual-driver headphones at a fraction of the cost! Priced at $119 retail and with preorders starting from $69, these dual-driver earphones are the most practical choice in the market. For more information, please visit www.igg.me/at/soundflux.

