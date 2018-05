KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE: KREF) today reported its first quarter 2018 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006533/en/

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations. A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10119057, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

A slide presentation containing supplemental information has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

About KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. L.P. For additional information about KREF, please visit KREF’s website at www.kkrreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006533/en/