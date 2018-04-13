<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.04.2018 03:11:00

KDDI Japan Launches 10G Symmetrical Internet Service With DASAN Zhone Solutions Equipment

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) announced today that Japanese tier 1 telecommunications operator KDDI has begun to offer a commercialized 10G symmetrical Internet service in Japan utilizing DASAN Zhone Solutions (DZS) equipment.

The DZS solution deployed at KDDI is symmetric 10G-EPON (10/10Gbps Ethernet Passive Optical Network), standardized in IEEE 802.3. 10G-EPON is one of two major types of 10G PON-based solutions DZS offers that are used in high-speed wired Internet networks.

DZS anticipates continued strong growth in Japan over the next three years as Japanese telecom operators are expected to invest heavily in telecommunication system upgrades ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in 2020.

KDDI is a major telecommunications company in Japan, providing wired and wireless communication services in that country, and is an industry leader in building next generation networks utilizing advanced technology.

DZS is supplying its products through system integrator and domestic sales agent Kyocera Communication Systems (KCCS). KCCS is a KDDI affiliate that develops and manages business solutions through a broad portfolio of engineering and management consulting services.

DZS will continue to build its global momentum as a best-in-class supplier of 10G PON-based solutions by strengthening its relationship with KDDI, and by applying its experience and success in Japan to operator requirements located throughout the rest of the world.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI) is a global leader in network access solutions for service provider and enterprise networks. The company provides a wide array of reliable, cost-effective networking technologies—including broadband access, Ethernet switching, Passive Optical LAN, and software-defined networks—to a diverse customer base that includes more than 1,000 of the world’s most innovative network operators. DASAN Zhone Solutions is headquartered in Oakland, California, with operations in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under federal securities laws. Words such as "anticipate,” "believe,” "expect,” "intend,” "may,” "will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements include statements that refer to the Company’s relationship and future business with KDDI and growth opportunities in Japan. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include commercial acceptance of the Company’s products; competition in the communications equipment market; the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy and operating plans; and economic conditions. See also the risk factors in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings available at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Nachrichten zu Zhone Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Zhone Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - 10% p.a. und Chance auf Couponverdoppelung mit Minenunternehmen
11.04.18
Märkte weiter im Bann der Politik
11.04.18
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: USA: Zinsen steigen weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf Jahreshoch
Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: US-Banken frieren Sulzer-Konti in den USA ein - CS und UBS setzen Handel aus
Sulzer-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Übertragung der Renova-Aktien abgeschlossen
BC-Aktie dreht klar ins Minus: Barry Callebaut mit deutlich höherem Wachstum
Wieso ein Handelskrieg gerade der Schweiz zu schaffen machen könnte
Zuspitzung im Syrien-Konflikt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten
Namensstreit: Apple geht auf ein Schweizer Unternehmen los
So verhält sich der Euro im Umfeld des Syrien-Konflikts zu Franken und Dollar
So wirkt sich die Entspannung im Handelsstreit auf den Eurokurs aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump sorgt mit Syrien-Tweet für Beruhigung - Dow geht kräftig im Plus aus dem Handel
Die Wall Street hat sich am Donnerstag mehr als von ihren Vortagesverlusten erholt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB