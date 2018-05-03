KBC Group: dividend announcement

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP

Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)

Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels

VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 3 May 2018 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 3 May 2018 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 3 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2017. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 17 November 2017, the gross final dividend will be 2 euros per share (1.40 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).





Relevant dates are:

ex-coupon date: 7 May 2018

record date: 8 May 2018

pay date: 9 May 2018





