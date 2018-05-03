<
03.05.2018 18:00:36

KBC Group: dividend announcement

   

REGULATED INFORMATION

KBC GROUP
Naamloze Vennootschap (company with limited liability)
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
VAT BE 0403.227.515 (RPL Brussels)

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

Communication of 3 May 2018 at 18:00

The Annual General Meeting of 3 May 2018 has decided to pay a gross dividend of 3 euros per share for the financial year ending on 31 December 2017. Further to payment of an interim dividend in the sum of 1 euro per share on 17 November 2017, the gross final dividend will be 2 euros per share (1.40 euros after the deduction of 30% withholding tax).


Relevant dates are:

  • ex-coupon date: 7 May 2018
  • record date: 8 May 2018
  • pay date: 9 May 2018
     
     


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

