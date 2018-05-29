Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
29.05.2018 08:00:21
KBC Group: Update regarding the share buyback programme
Press release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 29-05-2018 - before trading hours
Update regarding the share buyback programme
Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 17-05-2018, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 22-05-2018 and 25-05-2018, inclusive:
|Date
|No. of shares
|Total price
|Average price
|Lowest price
|Highest price
|22-05-2018
|30 000
|€ 2 164 932
|€ 72.16
|€71.18
|€72.48
|23-05-2018
|110 000
|€ 7 840 690
|€ 71.28
|€71.06
|€72.10
|24-05-2018
|135 000
|€ 9 435 893
|€ 69.90
|€ 69.16
|€ 71.46
|25-05-2018
|70 000
|€ 4 845 645
|€ 69.22
|€ 68.60
|€ 70.30
Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV amounted to 345 000 on 25-05-2018.
This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back#tab
|* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.
KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager,
Corporate Communication / Spokesperson
Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45
Press Office
Stef Leunens Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01
Ilse De Muyer Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15
Fax + 32 2 429 81 60
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be
KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be
Follow KBC on www.twitter.com/kbc_group
