29.05.2018 08:00:21

KBC Group: Update regarding the share buyback programme

Press release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 29-05-2018 - before trading hours

Update regarding the share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 17-05-2018, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on NYSE Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 22-05-2018 and 25-05-2018, inclusive:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
22-05-2018 30 000 € 2 164 932  € 72.16 €71.18 €72.48
23-05-2018 110 000 € 7 840 690 € 71.28 €71.06 €72.10
24-05-2018 135 000 € 9 435 893 € 69.90 € 69.16 € 71.46
25-05-2018 70 000 € 4 845 645 € 69.22 € 68.60 € 70.30

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV amounted to 345 000 on 25-05-2018.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back#tab

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.
 

KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager,
Corporate Communication / Spokesperson
Tel. + 32 2 429 85 45 		 

 

Press Office
Stef Leunens  Tel. + 32 2 429 65 01
Ilse De Muyer   Tel. + 32 2 429 29 15
Fax + 32 2 429 81 60
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be 		 

 

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

Follow KBC on www.twitter.com/kbc_group


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

