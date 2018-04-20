<
20.04.2018 08:00:38

KBC Group: Publication of transparency notifications received by KBC Group NV

Press release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 20 April 2018, 08 h CEST

Publication of transparency notification(s) received by KBC Group NV

(art. 14, 1st section of the Act of 2 May 2007 concerning the disclosure of significant participations)   

Summary of the notification(s)

KBC Group NV has received transparency notifications dd. 16 April 2018 and 17 April 2018, which state that BlackRock Inc. has crossed the reporting threshold of 5% (voting rights, excluding equivalent financial instruments) first upwards and then downwards. 

Content of the notification(s)

The notification(s) contain(s) following information:

  • Reason for the notification(s): acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification(s) by: BlackRock Inc.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: see annex 1
  • Date(s) on which the threshold is crossed: 13 April 2018 and 16 April 2018
  • Threshold that is crossed: 5%

(KBC Group's Articles of Association set a notification threshold of 3% of the total number of voting rights. In addition, the legal thresholds of 5% or any multiple thereof also apply)

  • Denominator (number of shares KBC Group NV): 418 597 567
  • Notified details: see annex 1
  • Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:
    See "11: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held" in the PDF-file on www.kbc.com (see below).
  • The relevant notification(s) is (are) available at www.kbc.com > Investor relations > Shareholder information > Shareholder structure.

Full press release attached.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

