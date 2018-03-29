<
29.03.2018 08:00:43

KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank - Regulated information - 29 March 2018, before trading hours

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

  • 2017 annual report of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/investor relations/reports)
  • 2017 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/investor relations/information on KBC Bank)
  • Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group on 3 May 2018 (also attached in PDF)
  • All other information for the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group on 3 May 2018 (www.kbc.com/corporate governance/general meeting)
     
     
  • All information regarding the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Bank on 25 April 2018 (www.kbc.com/investor relations/ information on KBC Bank)

Note:
KBC Group is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, SME and mid-cap customers. KBC Group has two main subsidiaries, being KBC Bank and KBC Insurance. More information on KBC Group is available on www.kbc.com.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: KBC Groep via Globenewswire

KBC Groep N.V.

KBC Groep N.V. 84.01 0.76% KBC Groep N.V.

