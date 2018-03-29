KBC Group: Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank

Notification for bondholders and shareholders of KBC Group and bondholders of KBC Bank - Regulated information - 29 March 2018, before trading hours

Please be informed that following documents will be available today on www.kbc.com:

2017 annual report of KBC Group ( www.kbc.com/investor relations/reports)

2017 annual report of KBC Bank, a 100% subsidiary of KBC Group (www.kbc.com/investor relations/information on KBC Bank)

Agenda/convening notice regarding the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group on 3 May 2018 (also attached in PDF)

All other information for the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Group on 3 May 2018 ( www.kbc.com/corporate governance/general meeting)





All information regarding the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting of KBC Bank on 25 April 2018 (www.kbc.com/investor relations/ information on KBC Bank)

